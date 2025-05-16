Cub Scout Pack 7355

Hosted by

Cub Scout Pack 7355

About this event

2025 Cub Scout Membership Fees

1st Year Cub Scout
$80

Pack 7335 Dues: $80.00 All other fees are paid during registration through BSA

2nd Year Cub Scout
$163.60

Pack 7335 Dues: $80.00 BSA Youth Registration: $85.00 Council Fee: $35.00 Administration Fee: $ 3.60 Returning Member Discount: -$40.00

3rd Year Cub Scout
$123.60

Pack 7335 Dues: $80.00 BSA Youth Registration: $85.00 Council Fee: $35.00 Administration Fee: $ 3.60 Returning Member Discount: -$80.00

4th Year Cub Scout
$83.60

Pack 7335 Dues: $ 80.00 BSA Youth Registration: $ 85.00 Council Fee: $ 35.00 Administration Fee: $ 3.60 Returning Member Discount: -$120.00

Freedom Pack Dues Remaining
$43.60

Pack 7335 Dues: $80.00 Administration Fee: $ 3.60 Returning Member Discount: -$40.00

Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 7355

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!