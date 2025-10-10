Claiborne Unite Foundation Inc dba La Legends Fest

Claiborne Unite Foundation Inc dba La Legends Fest

2025 CUF Comp Program

514 N Main St

Homer, LA 71040, USA

$2500 In-Kind Sponsor
Free

Sponsors contributing goods or services valued $2500 will receive recognition through the display of a printed banner or feather flag in their designated festival zone. Other Benefits include:

3 Tickets to VIP Brunch, VIP Lounge, Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.

$30 LLF Merch Voucher

5 General Music Admission Tickets (Giveaway to friends, family or customers)

1 Legend Collectible Coin

25 Video Board Impressions

2 Signed Festival Posters

1 Parking Space

Claiborne Unite Foundation Comp
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Claiborne Unite Foundation Comp Level $1000. Benefits include:

2 Tickets to VIP Brunch, VIP Lounge, Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.

2 General Music Admission Tickets (Giveaway to friends, family or customers)

1 Legend Collectible Coins

1 Signed Festival Posters


Friend of the Legend $1000 Level In-Kind
Free

Sponsors contributing goods or services valued $1000 will receive recognition through the display of a printed banner or feather flag in their designated festival zone. Other Benefits include:

2 Tickets to VIP Brunch, VIP Lounge, Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.

$20 LLF Merch Voucher

2 General Music Admission Tickets (Giveaway to friends, family or customers)

1 Legend Collectible Coin

10 Video Board Impressions

1 Signed Festival Poster

1 Parking Space

Gold Sponsor $500 Level In-Kind
Free

All sponsors contributing goods or services valued $500 will receive recognition on the festival's website, social media, and festival digital signage, as well as announcements during the event. Benefits include:

2 Tickets to Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.

2 General Music Admission Tickets (Giveaway to friends, family or customers)

1 Legend Collectible Coin

Silver Sponsor $250 Level In-Kind
Free

All sponsors contributing goods or services valued $250 will receive recognition on the festival's website, social media, and festival digital signage, as well as announcements during the event. Benefits include:

1 Ticket to Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.

2 General Music Admission Tickets (Giveaway to friends, family or customers)

Fan of the La Legends Fest $100 Level In-Kind
Free

All sponsors contributing goods or services valued $100 will receive recognition on the festival's website, social media, and festival digital signage, as well as announcements during the event. Benefits include:

2 General Music Admission Tickets

Music General Admission
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Complimentary 2 General Music Admission Tickets

