2025 CUF Comp Program

Hosted by
About this event
$
Sponsors contributing goods or services valued $2500 will receive recognition through the display of a printed banner or feather flag in their designated festival zone. Other Benefits include:
3 Tickets to VIP Brunch, VIP Lounge, Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.
$30 LLF Merch Voucher
5 General Music Admission Tickets (Giveaway to friends, family or customers)
1 Legend Collectible Coin
25 Video Board Impressions
2 Signed Festival Posters
1 Parking Space
Claiborne Unite Foundation Comp Level $1000. Benefits include:
2 Tickets to VIP Brunch, VIP Lounge, Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.
2 General Music Admission Tickets (Giveaway to friends, family or customers)
1 Legend Collectible Coins
1 Signed Festival Posters
Sponsors contributing goods or services valued $1000 will receive recognition through the display of a printed banner or feather flag in their designated festival zone. Other Benefits include:
2 Tickets to VIP Brunch, VIP Lounge, Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.
$20 LLF Merch Voucher
2 General Music Admission Tickets (Giveaway to friends, family or customers)
1 Legend Collectible Coin
10 Video Board Impressions
1 Signed Festival Poster
1 Parking Space
All sponsors contributing goods or services valued $500 will receive recognition on the festival's website, social media, and festival digital signage, as well as announcements during the event. Benefits include:
2 Tickets to Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.
2 General Music Admission Tickets (Giveaway to friends, family or customers)
1 Legend Collectible Coin
All sponsors contributing goods or services valued $250 will receive recognition on the festival's website, social media, and festival digital signage, as well as announcements during the event. Benefits include:
1 Ticket to Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.
2 General Music Admission Tickets (Giveaway to friends, family or customers)
All sponsors contributing goods or services valued $100 will receive recognition on the festival's website, social media, and festival digital signage, as well as announcements during the event. Benefits include:
2 General Music Admission Tickets
Complimentary 2 General Music Admission Tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!