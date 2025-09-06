Culbertson Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

2025 Culbertson Holiday Shop Vendor Registration

3530 Goshen Rd

Newtown Square, PA 19073

Adult Vendor Space (Single)
$45

$45 for 1- 12ft x 6ft space (includes 2/6ft tables)

This fee is non-refundable and will be considered a donation in the event that you do not show or cancel.

Adult Vendor Space (Double)
$85

$85 for 2- 12 ft x 6ft spaces (includes 4/6ft tables)

**Discount only applies to one vendor buying a double space. This discount cannot be shared among two separate vendors.

This fee is non-refundable and will be considered a donation in the event that you do not show or cancel.

Kid Maker Space
$15

$15 for 1- 6ft table located in the main hallway (limited spaces available)

This fee is non-refundable and will be considered a donation in the event that you do not show or cancel.

