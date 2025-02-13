2025 Cumberland County Legends & CompleteCare Foundation 10th Anniversary Sponsorships

Branding on Program cover
Branding on all event material
Branding included in event video content
Business Highlight at event
Full page ad (5"x8") in the program book
Reserved table for 10
Social Media Highlight
Branding on Program cover
Branding on all event material
Branding included in event video content
Business Highlight at event
Full page ad (5"x8") in the program book
Reserved table for 10
Social Media Highlight
Hosting Sponsor
$2,500
Branding on all event material
Branding included in event video content
Business Highlight at event
Full page ad (5"x8") in the program book
6 tickets to event
Social Media Highlight
Branding on all event material
Branding included in event video content
Business Highlight at event
Full page ad (5"x8") in the program book
6 tickets to event
Social Media Highlight
ToastMaster Sponsor
$1,500
Business Highlight at event
3/4 page ad (5"x 6 ") in the program book
4 tickets to event
Social Media Highlight
Business Highlight at event
3/4 page ad (5"x 6 ") in the program book
4 tickets to event
Social Media Highlight
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000
Business Highlight at event
Half page ad (5 by 4") in the program book
3 tickets to Event
Social Media Highlight
Business Highlight at event
Half page ad (5 by 4") in the program book
3 tickets to Event
Social Media Highlight
Program Book Ad-Full page ad - (5"x8")
$600
Program Book- Half page ad - (5"x4")
$400
Program Book- Quarter page ad 5 by 2
$200
Add a donation for CompleteCare Family Health Foundation
$
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