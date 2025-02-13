CompleteCare Family Health Foundation

Hosted by

CompleteCare Family Health Foundation

About this event

2025 Cumberland County Legends & CompleteCare Foundation 10th Anniversary Sponsorships

4940 Landis Ave

Vineland, NJ 08360, USA

Event Sponsor
$5,000
Branding on Program cover Branding on all event material Branding included in event video content Business Highlight at event Full page ad (5"x8") in the program book Reserved table for 10 Social Media Highlight
Hosting Sponsor
$2,500
Branding on all event material Branding included in event video content Business Highlight at event Full page ad (5"x8") in the program book 6 tickets to event Social Media Highlight
ToastMaster Sponsor
$1,500
Business Highlight at event 3/4 page ad (5"x 6 ") in the program book 4 tickets to event Social Media Highlight
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000
Business Highlight at event Half page ad (5 by 4") in the program book 3 tickets to Event Social Media Highlight
Program Book Ad-Full page ad - (5"x8")
$600
Program Book- Half page ad - (5"x4")
$400
Program Book- Quarter page ad 5 by 2
$200
Add a donation for CompleteCare Family Health Foundation

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