2025 Cumberland County Legends & CompleteCare Foundation 10th Anniversary Sponsorships

Branding on Program cover Branding on all event material Branding included in event video content Business Highlight at event Full page ad (5"x8") in the program book Reserved table for 10 Social Media Highlight

Branding on Program cover Branding on all event material Branding included in event video content Business Highlight at event Full page ad (5"x8") in the program book Reserved table for 10 Social Media Highlight

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