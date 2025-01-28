2025 CUPA-HR Illinois Registration Form

Hilton Garden Inn

1501 S Neil St, Champaign, IL 61820, USA

Conference Registration - CUPA-HR Member
$125
Conference fee includes access to 2 day conference, continental breakfast and lunch each day
Conference Registration - Non CUPA-HR Member
$150
Conference fee includes access to 2 day conference, continental breakfast and lunch each day

