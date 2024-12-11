2025 CUPA-HR Illinois Sponsorship Form

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
• Complementary full conference registration for up to 4 people • Recognition in Conference marketing & communications • Company logo featured in conference program • Complementary vendor display with 2 tables • Opportunity to introduce keynote or other speaker • Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet • Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
• Complementary full conference registration for up to 3 people • Recognition in Conference marketing & communications • Company logo featured in conference program • Complementary vendor display table • Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet • Opportunity to sponsor specific conference events (cocktail hour, lunch, giveaways)
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
• Complementary full conference registration for up to 2 people • Recognition in Conference marketing & communications • Company logo featured in conference program • Complementary vendor display table • Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
• Complementary full conference registration for up to 1 person • Recognition in Conference marketing & communications • Company logo featured in conference program • Opportunity to include promotional item in registration packet
Day One Breakfast Sponsorship
$1,200
Sponsor breakfast for first day of conference

