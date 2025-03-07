College & University Professional Association For HR
2025 CUPA HR RMC Sponsorship
Mount Elbert (14er)
$2,500
As a sponsor at this level, you will sponsor a keynote speaker at the annual conference, with prominent recognition throughout the event. Additional benefits include:
• Two complimentary conference registrations for your representatives each year
• Access to both the pre- and post-conference and webinar attendee lists
• Recognition in chapter event programs
• Branding through signage displayed at conferences, featuring “Rocky Mountain CUPA-HR presented by [Your Company Logo]”
• Your company’s name and logo featured onscreen in PowerPoint presentations before and after sessions
• Opportunity to address the conference attendees for up to five minutes during the general session and a webinar
• A dedicated table to display your materials at conferences
• The chance to include materials and/or giveaways for door prizes
• A CUPA-HR RMC Board-Approved Sponsor Post in the CUPA-HR RMC LinkedIn Group During Sponsored Year
• Recognition on the chapter’s partnership page
Additional conference registrations are available for purchase.
Gannett Peak (13er)
$2,000
As a sponsor at this level, you will sponsor a meal at the annual conference, with prominent recognition during the event. Additional benefits include:
• One complimentary conference registration for your representative each year
• Access to the post-conference and webinar attendee list
• Recognition in chapter event programs
• Branding through signage displayed at conferences, featuring “Rocky Mountain CUPA-HR presented by [Your Company Logo]”
• Your company’s name and logo featured onscreen in PowerPoint presentations before and after sessions
• Opportunity to address the conference attendees for up to five minutes during the general session and a webinar
• A dedicated table to display your materials at conferences
• The chance to include materials and/or giveaways for door prizes
• A CUPA-HR RMC Board-Approved Sponsor Post in the CUPA-HR RMC LinkedIn Group During Sponsored Year
• Recognition on the chapter’s partnership page
Additional conference registrations are available for purchase.
Buffalo Mountain (12er)
$1,500
As a sponsor at this level, you will sponsor a meal at the annual conference, with prominent recognition during the event. Conference registration is not included in the package but is available for separate purchase. Additional benefits include:
• Access to the post-conference attendee list
• Recognition in chapter event programs
• Branding through signage displayed at conferences, featuring “Rocky Mountain CUPA-HR presented by [Your Company Logo]”
• Your company’s name and logo featured onscreen in PowerPoint presentations before and after sessions
• Opportunity to address the conference attendees for up to five minutes during the general session
• A dedicated table to display your materials at conferences
• The chance to include materials and/or giveaways for door prizes
• Recognition on the chapter’s partnership page
Castle Peak
$1,000
As a sponsor at this level, you will sponsor breaktime snacks and refreshments at the annual conference, with prominent recognition during the event. Conference registration is not included in the package but is available for separate purchase. Additional benefits include:
• Access to the post-conference attendee list
• Recognition in chapter event programs
• The opportunity to include materials and/or giveaways for door prizes
• Recognition on the chapter’s partnership page
Great Plains
$500
As a sponsor at this level, you will sponsor webinars, with additional benefits including:
• Access to the webinar attendee list
• Opportunity to address the conference attendees for up to five minutes during a webinar
• Recognition in chapter event programs
• Recognition on the chapter’s partnership page
