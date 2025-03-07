2025 CUPA HR RMC Sponsorship

As a sponsor at this level, you will sponsor a keynote speaker at the annual conference, with prominent recognition throughout the event. Additional benefits include: • Two complimentary conference registrations for your representatives each year • Access to both the pre- and post-conference and webinar attendee lists • Recognition in chapter event programs • Branding through signage displayed at conferences, featuring “Rocky Mountain CUPA-HR presented by [Your Company Logo]” • Your company’s name and logo featured onscreen in PowerPoint presentations before and after sessions • Opportunity to address the conference attendees for up to five minutes during the general session and a webinar • A dedicated table to display your materials at conferences • The chance to include materials and/or giveaways for door prizes • A CUPA-HR RMC Board-Approved Sponsor Post in the CUPA-HR RMC LinkedIn Group During Sponsored Year • Recognition on the chapter’s partnership page Additional conference registrations are available for purchase.

