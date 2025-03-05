2025 IDC CUSTOM RING .22 CTW DIAMOND & 2.50 CTW IN GENUINE PINK RUBIES IN 14KW WHITE GOLD
ONE (1) Chance of Winning the 2.50CTW PINK RUBY RING
$20
ONE (1) TICKET for a Chance To WIN the .22 CTW DIAMOND & 2.50CTW GENUINE PINK RUBIES 14KW WHITE GOLD RING provided by International Diamond Center.
► Appraised Value: $2,500.00.
► 1 in 200 CHANCE to WIN.
► $20 Suggested Minimum Donation.
► Winner Drawn on: May 10, 2025 at Sheryl's BreastFest - 10th Annual Music Festival & Cancer Benefit.
► You DO NOT need to be present to win.
SEVEN (7) Chances of Winning the 2.50CTW PINK RUBY RING
$100
This includes 7 tickets
SEVEN (7) TICKETS for a Chance To WIN the .22 CTW DIAMOND & 2.50CTW GENUINE PINK RUBIES 14KW WHITE GOLD RING provided by International Diamond Center.
► Appraised Value: $2,500.00.
► 7 in 200 CHANCES to WIN.
► $100 Suggested Minimum Donation.
► Winner Drawn on: May 10, 2025 at Sheryl's BreastFest - 10th Annual Music Festival & Cancer Benefit.
► You DO NOT need to be present to win.
