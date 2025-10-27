Center for Veterans Issues, Inc

Center for Veterans Issues, Inc

2025 CVI Gala Silent Auction

631 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, WI 53202, USA

4 tickets and 4 Meet-n-Greets item
$250

Starting bid

VALUE: Priceless

4 great seat tickets and 4 Meet-n-Greets (yes with Charlie himself!) to any show of your choice on his nationwide tour. For list of tour dates and venue go to www.charlieberens.com/tour Once you have identified your choice of show, please email [email protected].

Pheasant Hunt item
Pheasant Hunt
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $500

You and up to 3 guests will hunt with CVI President, Greg Fritsch, and his two German Shorthaired Pointers, Winnie & Reagan, at the Highland's Hunt Club in Cascade, WI. Guided hunt includes birds, post-hunt cocktails, & lunch.

doTERRA Spa Basket item
doTERRA Spa Basket
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $250

Cleanser, body mist, hand lotion, toner, body butter, body scrub, moisturizer, Hearth & Hand candle. Plus a $100 Shops of Kohler gift card.

On the Field item
On the Field
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $200

Throw out the first pitch at a 2026 Brewers regular season game. Four Infield Level tickets for this game. The date of game shall be mutually determined.

Host a Bourbon Tasting item
Host a Bourbon Tasting
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $220

Smoke Wagon small batch Bourbon, Eagle Rare Kentucky Bourbon, Basil Hayden Kentucky Bourbon, Kentucky Bourbon cocktail book, ice bucket, ice ball mold, and 2 Bourbon glasses.

10 Bird Hunt at The Highlands item
10 Bird Hunt at The Highlands
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $200

Entitles one person and a guest one 1/2 day (non-Saturday) Hunt with 10 pheasants, and lunch at The Highland's Sportsmen's Club in Cascade.

Leather Money Clip Wallet & Valet Tray item
Leather Money Clip Wallet & Valet Tray
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $350

This Mitchell Luxury Leather set is made in the USA! It includes a money clip wallet from Nile crocodile and a valet tray in cobalt blue Horween CXL leather. Don’t miss your chance to own these unique items!

Foursome for 18 Holes of Golf item
Foursome for 18 Holes of Golf
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $300

Bid on an exciting round of golf for your foursome at the beautiful Washington County Golf Course! Enjoy 18 scenic holes of golf in Hartford, with cart included.
*Good on non-holiday weekdays & weekends after 1pm
*Good for one visit only.
*Expires 10/15/2026

Driftless Glen item
Driftless Glen
$30

Starting bid

VALUE: $140

Driftless Glen Bourbon with 2 Glencairn glasses & bamboo serving tray.

The Babboni Experience #1 item
The Babboni Experience #1
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $500

Portrait session - just in time for the Holidays! Capture your special moments this season with a beautiful portrait. Place your bid now!

Patriotic Twin Size Quilt #1 item
Patriotic Twin Size Quilt #1
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $200

Cozy up with this beautiful patriotic twin quilt! It's a perfect way to showcase your love for our country or to gift someone special a meaningful treasure.

Patriotic Twin Size Quilt #2 item
Patriotic Twin Size Quilt #2
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $200

Cozy up with this beautiful patriotic twin quilt! It's a perfect way to showcase your love for our country or to gift someone special a meaningful treasure.

The Babboni Experience #2 item
The Babboni Experience #2
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $500

Portrait session - just in time for the Holidays! Capture your special moments this season with a beautiful portrait. Place your bid now!

Just a Sip item
Just a Sip
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: 190

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea small batch bourbon. 2 Glencairn whiskey glasses and a bamboo serving tray.

Crazy Good Eats item
Crazy Good Eats
$100

Starting bid

VALUE: $600

CVI Board Chair, John Cornell, will provide a complete BBQ dinner for up to 30 guests on a date to be mutually agreed upon. Expires 12/2026

Get Your Fests On item
Get Your Fests On
$10

Starting bid

VALUE: $114

Get your fests on with 2 tickets to German Fest in July 2026 and 2 tickets to Irish Fest in August 2026. Celebrate at home with a 4-pack of Guinness and a 6-pack of Third Space Oktober Fest beer.

Sporting Clays for 4 item
Sporting Clays for 4
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $200

This certificate will entitle the holder and three guests to one round of 50 Bird Sporting Clays at The Highlands in Cascade.

Let's Go Shopping item
Let's Go Shopping
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $200

Spend the day strolling the shops at Woodlake Kohler and buy something for yourself. Don't forget to save room for coffee & chocolate.

Wine Tasting at SoLu for Four item
Wine Tasting at SoLu for Four
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $200

Your choice of 6 SoLu wines, meads, or ciders. Plus private winery tour.

Tennessee Special item
Tennessee Special
$30

Starting bid

VALUE: $120

One bottle Jack Daniels single barrel select. One bottle George Dickel 8-year bourbon. Ice ball mold and 2 spiral glasses.

PRP International Wine Tasting for 12 item
PRP International Wine Tasting for 12
$50

Starting bid

VALUE: $350

Indulge in an in home wine tasting of premium wines from around the world.

Enjoy with up to 12 people and the experience of a professional wine consultant. Includes 8 bottles of wine.

**Must be 21

Milwaukee Tool Drill and Driver Pack item
Milwaukee Tool Drill and Driver Pack
$100

Starting bid

VALUE: $400

Milwaukee Tool Drill and Driver with 2 batteries, charger, and hard shell case.

