2025 CVPNS Parents' Night Out Silent Auction Purchases

Item A13: Two (2) Tickets to American Conservatory Theater
$80
This voucher entitles you to two (2) tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), the Strand Theater, or the Rueff (subject to availability; excluding Preferred and Premiere Orchestra seating). Valued at $160.
Expiration: March 22, 2026
Generously Donated By:
American Conservatory Theater
This voucher entitles you to two (2) tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), the Strand Theater, or the Rueff (subject to availability; excluding Preferred and Premiere Orchestra seating). Valued at $160.
Expiration: March 22, 2026
Generously Donated By:
American Conservatory Theater
Item A38: Trader Joe’s Basket
$54
Basket includes: 2 popcorn bags, 2 pasta sauces, cheese, candy, seasonings, pasta, cookies, and chocolate.
Generously Donated By: Trader Joe’s Castro Valley
Valued at $60
Basket includes: 2 popcorn bags, 2 pasta sauces, cheese, candy, seasonings, pasta, cookies, and chocolate.
Generously Donated By: Trader Joe’s Castro Valley
Valued at $60
Item A39: $50 to Five Little Monkeys Toys and Gifts
$30
Five Little Monkeys is a community based, hands-on toy store focused on providing unique, high-quality toys in a fun and friendly environment.Valid in-store only.
Generously Donated By: Five Little Monkeys Pleasanton
Valued at: $50
Five Little Monkeys is a community based, hands-on toy store focused on providing unique, high-quality toys in a fun and friendly environment.Valid in-store only.
Generously Donated By: Five Little Monkeys Pleasanton
Valued at: $50
Item A49: $25 to Sports Basement + $25 to Big 5
$28
$25 gift certificate to Sports Basement that can be redeemed in-store or online.
$25 Ticket to Shop at Big5 Sporting Goods. Valid in-store only. Expires September 27, 2025.
Generously Donated By: Sports Basement / Big5 Sporting Good
Valued at: $50
$25 gift certificate to Sports Basement that can be redeemed in-store or online.
$25 Ticket to Shop at Big5 Sporting Goods. Valid in-store only. Expires September 27, 2025.
Generously Donated By: Sports Basement / Big5 Sporting Good
Valued at: $50
Item A1: Two (2) Night Stay at 4BR Cabin in Twin Harte, CA
$750
Two (2) nights stay at a 4 bedroom cabin located in Twin Harte, CA. Requested dates may be subject to availability. Winner to book directly with Lindsey Dovik to coordinate stay details.
Generously Donated By: Lindsey Dovik on behalf of the Berkheiser Family (AM)
Valued at: $1800
Two (2) nights stay at a 4 bedroom cabin located in Twin Harte, CA. Requested dates may be subject to availability. Winner to book directly with Lindsey Dovik to coordinate stay details.
Generously Donated By: Lindsey Dovik on behalf of the Berkheiser Family (AM)
Valued at: $1800
A2: Bay-O-Vista Club Family Membership Initiation Fee Waiver
$130
This pass entitles the bearer to waive the $1,500 initiation fee at Bay-O-Vista Swim & Tennis Club when signing up for a new family membership.
Generously Donated By: Bay-O-Vista Swim & Tennis Club
Valued at: $1500
This pass entitles the bearer to waive the $1,500 initiation fee at Bay-O-Vista Swim & Tennis Club when signing up for a new family membership.
Generously Donated By: Bay-O-Vista Swim & Tennis Club
Valued at: $1500
Item A3: 1 Week for 1 Child at Galileo Innovation Camp
$320
Get ready for an unforgettable summer at Camp Galileo, full of engaging STEAM projects, collaborative design challenges and classic camp fun, like silly skits, face painting and pie throwing. Every hands-on activity and outdoor game is designed by a team of educators, tailored by grade and
calibrated for maximum fun and lasting learning.
Gift certificate is valid where space is available in 2025. Includes Extended Care.
Generously Donated By: Galileo Innovation Camp
Valued at: $590
Get ready for an unforgettable summer at Camp Galileo, full of engaging STEAM projects, collaborative design challenges and classic camp fun, like silly skits, face painting and pie throwing. Every hands-on activity and outdoor game is designed by a team of educators, tailored by grade and
calibrated for maximum fun and lasting learning.
Gift certificate is valid where space is available in 2025. Includes Extended Care.
Generously Donated By: Galileo Innovation Camp
Valued at: $590
Item 21: 3-Month Season Pass to CuriOdyssey
$65
Free admission and parking for 3 months to CuriOdyssey for up to 2 adults and the children or grandchildren of those adults (under age 18).
Expiration: March 22, 2026
Generously Donated By: CuriOdyssey
Valued at: $109
Free admission and parking for 3 months to CuriOdyssey for up to 2 adults and the children or grandchildren of those adults (under age 18).
Expiration: March 22, 2026
Generously Donated By: CuriOdyssey
Valued at: $109
Item A12: Shark FlexBreeze Fan w/ Instacool Mist Attachment
$75
Cordless & corded, transforms from pedestal & tabletop with 70 ft range and 24-hour runtime. The InstaCool misting attachment easily connects to your hose and rapidly reduces temperatures to feel up to 10 degrees cooler. Rain and UV resistance for outdoor use.
Generously Donated By: Nutkevitch Family (AM)
Valued at: $200
Cordless & corded, transforms from pedestal & tabletop with 70 ft range and 24-hour runtime. The InstaCool misting attachment easily connects to your hose and rapidly reduces temperatures to feel up to 10 degrees cooler. Rain and UV resistance for outdoor use.
Generously Donated By: Nutkevitch Family (AM)
Valued at: $200
A5: Grape Culture Wine and Tasting Package
$200
2 Bottles of Grape Culture Cabernet and a wine tasting for 4 people at the Grape Culture Tasting Room in Napa. Join us at the winery where you will experience a flight of our limited edition wines. Seated amongst fermentation tanks, alongside aging barrels, and next to the winemakers themselves, this is a tasting experience unlike many others.
Generously Donated By: Grape Culture Winery
Valued at: $400
2 Bottles of Grape Culture Cabernet and a wine tasting for 4 people at the Grape Culture Tasting Room in Napa. Join us at the winery where you will experience a flight of our limited edition wines. Seated amongst fermentation tanks, alongside aging barrels, and next to the winemakers themselves, this is a tasting experience unlike many others.
Generously Donated By: Grape Culture Winery
Valued at: $400
Item A4: Haircut and Color by Jenny + Hair Products
$210
Voucher valid for one (1) haircut and color by Jenny, plus an assortment of Kevin Murphy hair products
Generously Donated By: Jenny Haiek Vanderbilt (AM)
Valued at: $450
Voucher valid for one (1) haircut and color by Jenny, plus an assortment of Kevin Murphy hair products
Generously Donated By: Jenny Haiek Vanderbilt (AM)
Valued at: $450
Item A6: Four (4) Piano Classes at Musicians in the Making
$220
Lessons in-person in Hayward Hills or online on Zoom. All ages and levels are welcome. Lessons must be redeemed within 3 months of the 1st booking.
Generously Donated By: Musicians in the Making
Valued at: $360
Lessons in-person in Hayward Hills or online on Zoom. All ages and levels are welcome. Lessons must be redeemed within 3 months of the 1st booking.
Generously Donated By: Musicians in the Making
Valued at: $360
Item A7: Byington Winery Tour and Tasting for 10
$220
Enjoy a tasting of 5 Byington wines during your tour of Byington Vineyard & Winery. Your tour guide will escort you into our Estate Vineyard where, with a glass in hand, you and your guests will learn about Byington and the Santa Cruz Mountains. You also will tour our production facility and unique wine cave. During the tour, your guide will present you with a selection of current releases. Tasting and tour time is approximately 45 minutes. Valid until March 22, 2026.
Generously Donated By:
Byington Vineyard & Winery
Valued at: $350
Enjoy a tasting of 5 Byington wines during your tour of Byington Vineyard & Winery. Your tour guide will escort you into our Estate Vineyard where, with a glass in hand, you and your guests will learn about Byington and the Santa Cruz Mountains. You also will tour our production facility and unique wine cave. During the tour, your guide will present you with a selection of current releases. Tasting and tour time is approximately 45 minutes. Valid until March 22, 2026.
Generously Donated By:
Byington Vineyard & Winery
Valued at: $350
Item A9: 1 Month Free Classes at Body Mechanix Fitness CV
$100
Voucher for one (1) month of free classes at Body Mechanix Fitness in Castro Valley.
Generously Donated By: Body Mechanix Fitness
Valued at: 249
Voucher for one (1) month of free classes at Body Mechanix Fitness in Castro Valley.
Generously Donated By: Body Mechanix Fitness
Valued at: 249
Item A10: 1-Year Membership to the Asian Art Museum
$90
Member Plus + Rhino Club membership that includes: unlimited free admission for four (4) adults and all children under 18, free tickets for all special exhibitions, discounted parking at UC Hastings Parking Garage, and other discounts. Redeem by June 30, 2025.
Generously Donated By: Asian Art Museum
Valued at: 229
Member Plus + Rhino Club membership that includes: unlimited free admission for four (4) adults and all children under 18, free tickets for all special exhibitions, discounted parking at UC Hastings Parking Garage, and other discounts. Redeem by June 30, 2025.
Generously Donated By: Asian Art Museum
Valued at: 229
Item A8: Ninja FrostVault 50qt Hard Cooler
$115
With FrostVault Technology, cold transfers into the Dry Zone to keep food cool, dry and separate at food-safe temperatures (under 40° F) for days. 50-quart capacity fits up to 80 cans or 50 bottles – plenty of room for all your favorite drinks. Streamline your outdoor adventures with heavy-duty construction and premium lid, latch and handles for easy access, storage, and transport.
Generously Donated By: Nutkevitch Family (AM)
Valued at: $250
With FrostVault Technology, cold transfers into the Dry Zone to keep food cool, dry and separate at food-safe temperatures (under 40° F) for days. 50-quart capacity fits up to 80 cans or 50 bottles – plenty of room for all your favorite drinks. Streamline your outdoor adventures with heavy-duty construction and premium lid, latch and handles for easy access, storage, and transport.
Generously Donated By: Nutkevitch Family (AM)
Valued at: $250
Item A11: Newly Built Dollhouse
$60
Handmade dollhouse with furniture and people.
Generously Donated By: Sodestrom Family (Alumni)
Valued at: $215
Handmade dollhouse with furniture and people.
Generously Donated By: Sodestrom Family (Alumni)
Valued at: $215
Item A52: PM Fine Art Piece
$190
This is a one of a kind, colab piece of fine art brought to you by our amazing Special Projects Team.
Generously Donated By: AM/PM Special Projects Team
Valued at: Priceless
This is a one of a kind, colab piece of fine art brought to you by our amazing Special Projects Team.
Generously Donated By: AM/PM Special Projects Team
Valued at: Priceless
Item A51: AM Fine Art Piece
$50
This is a one of a kind, colab piece of fine art brought to you by our amazing Special Projects Team.
Generously Donated By: AM/PM Special Projects Team
Valued at: Priceless
This is a one of a kind, colab piece of fine art brought to you by our amazing Special Projects Team.
Generously Donated By: AM/PM Special Projects Team
Valued at: Priceless
Item A15: $150 Gift Certificate for PaperRockFork
$70
Paper Rock Fork is an online at home bakery, located in Castro Valley that specializes in traditional, vegan, gluten free, raw, unique desserts, and confections.
Generously Donated By: PaperRockFork
Valued at: $150
Paper Rock Fork is an online at home bakery, located in Castro Valley that specializes in traditional, vegan, gluten free, raw, unique desserts, and confections.
Generously Donated By: PaperRockFork
Valued at: $150
Item A16: Laruce 14 Piece Makeup Brush Set with Mirror
$50
Professional-quality brushes that are perfectly designed to create a flawless finish. Made with high-quality, cruelty-free, vegan materials.
Generously Donated By: Laruce Beauty
Valued at: $140
Professional-quality brushes that are perfectly designed to create a flawless finish. Made with high-quality, cruelty-free, vegan materials.
Generously Donated By: Laruce Beauty
Valued at: $140
Item A22: Bay Area Discovery Museum Family Visit Pass
$60
One-time admission for up to 5 pax (kids or adults) to the Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito.
Expiration: March 22, 2026
Generously Donated By: Bay Area Discovery Museum
Valued at: $100
One-time admission for up to 5 pax (kids or adults) to the Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito.
Expiration: March 22, 2026
Generously Donated By: Bay Area Discovery Museum
Valued at: $100
Item A23: $100 Gift Card to Fieldwork Brewing
$100
Valid at any Fieldwork Taproom.
Generously Donated By: Fieldwork Brewing
Valued at: $100
Valid at any Fieldwork Taproom.
Generously Donated By: Fieldwork Brewing
Valued at: $100
Item A14: Terrace Tasting for 4 at Honig Winery & Vineyard
$90
Wine Tasting for four (4) people featuring Honig’s current release wines. Tasting will include current release Reserve Sauvignon Blanc Rutherford, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, Single-Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, and dessert wine. Subject to availability. Reservations Required.
Expires: April 30, 2026
Generously Donated By: Honig Winery and Vineyard
Valued at: $160
Wine Tasting for four (4) people featuring Honig’s current release wines. Tasting will include current release Reserve Sauvignon Blanc Rutherford, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, Single-Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, and dessert wine. Subject to availability. Reservations Required.
Expires: April 30, 2026
Generously Donated By: Honig Winery and Vineyard
Valued at: $160
Item A24: MONAT Beauty Product Basket
$40
Pamper yourself with this beauty basket full of hair care, skincare, and wellness products.
Generously Donated By: Laleh Namdar (PM)
Valued at: $100
Pamper yourself with this beauty basket full of hair care, skincare, and wellness products.
Generously Donated By: Laleh Namdar (PM)
Valued at: $100
Item A26: $100 Gift Card to Viridian
$70
Viridian is a craft cocktail bar specializing in Modern Asian-American food and drinks that ranks among the Top East Bay Restaurants, Top Oakland Restaurants, and Bay Area's Most Beautiful Restaurants - according to the San Francisco Chronicle. In 2021, Viridian was named one of the “27 of The Best Bars in America” by Esquire.
Generously Donated By: Viridian
Valued at: $100
Viridian is a craft cocktail bar specializing in Modern Asian-American food and drinks that ranks among the Top East Bay Restaurants, Top Oakland Restaurants, and Bay Area's Most Beautiful Restaurants - according to the San Francisco Chronicle. In 2021, Viridian was named one of the “27 of The Best Bars in America” by Esquire.
Generously Donated By: Viridian
Valued at: $100
Item A27: 4 GA Tickets to Walt Disney Family Museum
$50
Valid for general admission; subject to special exhibition surcharge.
All four tickets must be used in one visit; each ticket is valid for either adult, senior, student or child admission. Children 5 and under are free with adult admission. Parking not included.
Generously Donated By:
Walt Disney Family Museum
Valued at: $100
Valid for general admission; subject to special exhibition surcharge.
All four tickets must be used in one visit; each ticket is valid for either adult, senior, student or child admission. Children 5 and under are free with adult admission. Parking not included.
Generously Donated By:
Walt Disney Family Museum
Valued at: $100
Item A25: 4 Ticket Vouchers for Nyles Canyon Railway
$50
Passes valid for regular weekend excursion trains; excludes special operations such as Train of Lights, Special Steam Events, Cheese and Wine Tasting, Valentine Specials. Winner to email and schedule train trip directly with Niles Canyon Railway station agent.
Expires: June 21, 2026
Donated By: The Snow Family (PM)
Valued at: $100
Passes valid for regular weekend excursion trains; excludes special operations such as Train of Lights, Special Steam Events, Cheese and Wine Tasting, Valentine Specials. Winner to email and schedule train trip directly with Niles Canyon Railway station agent.
Expires: June 21, 2026
Donated By: The Snow Family (PM)
Valued at: $100
Item A37: 2 Guest Passes to SF MOMA
$50
Two (2) guest passes to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Special exhibitions may require surcharge and upgrades may need to be made at the ticketing desk.
Expires: March 31, 2026
Generously Donated By: SF MOMA
Valued at: $60
Two (2) guest passes to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Special exhibitions may require surcharge and upgrades may need to be made at the ticketing desk.
Expires: March 31, 2026
Generously Donated By: SF MOMA
Valued at: $60
Item A30: Three (3) Classes at OrangeTheory Fitness
$52
Gift card valid for three (3) classes at OrangeTheory Fitness.
Generously Donated By: Orange Theory Fitness
Valued at: $90
Gift card valid for three (3) classes at OrangeTheory Fitness.
Generously Donated By: Orange Theory Fitness
Valued at: $90
Item A43: $50 Gift Certificate to The Prize Booth
$60
The Prize Booth brings magic and moxie to our wonderful town of Castro Valley. They have toys for all ages including fun for Grown ups too!
Generously Donated By: The Prize Booth
Valued at: $50
The Prize Booth brings magic and moxie to our wonderful town of Castro Valley. They have toys for all ages including fun for Grown ups too!
Generously Donated By: The Prize Booth
Valued at: $50
Item A28: Premium Haircut at Smokin’ Aces Salon
$40
Certificate for a premium haircut valued at $95. Valid only for a haircut service. Appointments are subject to availability. Valid until August 25, 2025.
Generously Donated By: Smokin’ Aces Salon
Valued at: $95
Certificate for a premium haircut valued at $95. Valid only for a haircut service. Appointments are subject to availability. Valid until August 25, 2025.
Generously Donated By: Smokin’ Aces Salon
Valued at: $95
Item A18: 2 tickets Non-Premium Cal Football 25-26 Home Game
$65
Gift Certificate redeemable for two (2) tickets to any Cal Football non-premium home game during the 2025-26 season.
Generously Donated By: Cal Berkeley Athletics
Valued at: $120
Gift Certificate redeemable for two (2) tickets to any Cal Football non-premium home game during the 2025-26 season.
Generously Donated By: Cal Berkeley Athletics
Valued at: $120
Item A34: 4 Tickets to Happy Hollow Park & Zoo
$47
San Jose’s Happy Hollow Park & Zoo is a unique combination of family rides, amusements, a Puppet Theater, play areas, and an accredited Zoo with 140+ animals - from endangered lemurs to a dwarf zebu.
Expires: March 21, 2026
Generously Donated By: Happy Hollow Park & Zoo
Valued at: $72
San Jose’s Happy Hollow Park & Zoo is a unique combination of family rides, amusements, a Puppet Theater, play areas, and an accredited Zoo with 140+ animals - from endangered lemurs to a dwarf zebu.
Expires: March 21, 2026
Generously Donated By: Happy Hollow Park & Zoo
Valued at: $72
Item A35: $70 Gift Certificate to Limitless Axes & Ales
$42
Gift Certificate is valid for two (2) people to throw axes for 75 minutes.
Generously Donated By: Limitless Axes & Ales
Valued at: $70
Gift Certificate is valid for two (2) people to throw axes for 75 minutes.
Generously Donated By: Limitless Axes & Ales
Valued at: $70
Item A32: 4 Same-day Tickets to Lawrence Hall of Science
$45
The Lawrence Hall of Science has been at the forefront of science education. We work with scientists, engineers, and educators to design the most effective learning experiences. We strive to transform the world of STEM, infusing these fields with diverse perspectives and innovative minds.
Generously Donated By: Lawrence Hall of Science
Valued at: $80
The Lawrence Hall of Science has been at the forefront of science education. We work with scientists, engineers, and educators to design the most effective learning experiences. We strive to transform the world of STEM, infusing these fields with diverse perspectives and innovative minds.
Generously Donated By: Lawrence Hall of Science
Valued at: $80
Item A20: Bottle of Wine + Tasting 4 @ Wood Family Vineyards
$85
Wine Tasting consists of 6 x 1 oz pours of different wines for 4 people.
Generously Donated By: Wood Family Vineyards
Valued at: $120
Wine Tasting consists of 6 x 1 oz pours of different wines for 4 people.
Generously Donated By: Wood Family Vineyards
Valued at: $120
Item A19: 1 Month of Classes at The Tutu School Pleasanton
$65
Available only for new students or inactive students looking to twirl again. Expires in 6 months.
Generously Donated By: The Tutu School Pleasanton
Valued at: $120
Available only for new students or inactive students looking to twirl again. Expires in 6 months.
Generously Donated By: The Tutu School Pleasanton
Valued at: $120
Item A47: Create your own Gift Basket!
$24
One (1) $25 Gift Certificate to Oaktown Spice Shop
Named one of the world's best spice shops by Food & Wine Magazine, Oaktown Spice Shop offers the freshest, most delicious, high-quality spices and hand-mixed spice blends in the Bay Area.
One (1) $25 Gift Certificate to GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Generously Donated By: Oaktown Spice Shop and GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Valued at: $50
One (1) $25 Gift Certificate to Oaktown Spice Shop
Named one of the world's best spice shops by Food & Wine Magazine, Oaktown Spice Shop offers the freshest, most delicious, high-quality spices and hand-mixed spice blends in the Bay Area.
One (1) $25 Gift Certificate to GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Generously Donated By: Oaktown Spice Shop and GourmetGiftBaskets.com
Valued at: $50
Item A42: Date Night: Art, Dinner, and Drinks
$70
Spend a lovely evening (sans kids) at some of Castro Valley’s local haunts! (Babysitting not included)
$25 Gift Certificate to Aran’s Art Studio
$45 Gift Card to Don Jose’s
$50 Gift Card to The Doolittle
Generously Donated By: Aran’s Art Studio / Don Jose’s / The Doolittle
Valued at: $120
Spend a lovely evening (sans kids) at some of Castro Valley’s local haunts! (Babysitting not included)
$25 Gift Certificate to Aran’s Art Studio
$45 Gift Card to Don Jose’s
$50 Gift Card to The Doolittle
Generously Donated By: Aran’s Art Studio / Don Jose’s / The Doolittle
Valued at: $120
Item A33: Pizza and Taco Night
$50
Don’t stress over dinner when you can order pizza from Villa Roma and Tacos from Portales Taqueria!
$20 Gift Certificate to Villa Roma (Expires May 30, 2025)
$75 (3 x $25) in Gift Certificates to Portales Taqueria
Generously Donated By: Villa Roma / Portales Taqueria
Valued at: $95
Don’t stress over dinner when you can order pizza from Villa Roma and Tacos from Portales Taqueria!
$20 Gift Certificate to Villa Roma (Expires May 30, 2025)
$75 (3 x $25) in Gift Certificates to Portales Taqueria
Generously Donated By: Villa Roma / Portales Taqueria
Valued at: $95
Item A31: $50 Gift Card to Denica’s + Peet’s Coffee
$68
Enjoy brunch at Denica’s!
Two (2) bags of Peet’s Coffee Dark Roast Whole Beans
Generously Donated By: Denica’s and Pete's Coffee
Valued at: $75
Enjoy brunch at Denica’s!
Two (2) bags of Peet’s Coffee Dark Roast Whole Beans
Generously Donated By: Denica’s and Pete's Coffee
Valued at: $75
Item A46: $30 Gift Certificate to Mel’s Shoe Clinic
$1
Are your boots made for walking?
Repair shoes, boots, handbags, luggage, and more at Mel’s Shoe Clinic in Castro Valley Village.
Generously Donated By: Mel’s Shoe Clinic
Valued at: $30
Are your boots made for walking?
Repair shoes, boots, handbags, luggage, and more at Mel’s Shoe Clinic in Castro Valley Village.
Generously Donated By: Mel’s Shoe Clinic
Valued at: $30
Item A40: Sweet Tooth Package
$48
Enjoy Asian-inspired macarons, custom cakes, boba, cupcakes and more!
$50 Gift Card to Always Yours Bakery Cafe
$25 Gift Card to Jenn’s Cupcakes
Generously Donated By: Always Yours Bakery Cafe / Jenn’s Cupcakes
Valued at: $75
Enjoy Asian-inspired macarons, custom cakes, boba, cupcakes and more!
$50 Gift Card to Always Yours Bakery Cafe
$25 Gift Card to Jenn’s Cupcakes
Generously Donated By: Always Yours Bakery Cafe / Jenn’s Cupcakes
Valued at: $75
Item A36: 4 Guest Passes to Lindsay Wildlife Experience
$40
A family museum and wildlife rehabilitation center in Walnut Creek, California. Lindsay is the first wildlife hospital established in the United States, and a popular family museum in the East Bay Area that features a number of California wildlife exhibits, natural history specimens, and a special theater offering a look into one of the hospital's many wildlife treatment rooms.
Generously Donated By: Lindsay Wildlife Experience
Valued at: $68
A family museum and wildlife rehabilitation center in Walnut Creek, California. Lindsay is the first wildlife hospital established in the United States, and a popular family museum in the East Bay Area that features a number of California wildlife exhibits, natural history specimens, and a special theater offering a look into one of the hospital's many wildlife treatment rooms.
Generously Donated By: Lindsay Wildlife Experience
Valued at: $68
Item A29: 4 Passes to the California State Railroad Museum
$55
Passes good for park admission, roundhouse tour, and train excursion ride. Train season runs from April to October. Passes must be exchanged for a ticket at the Depot ticket office window before train departure.
Generously Donated By: California State Railroad Museum
Valued at: $92
Passes good for park admission, roundhouse tour, and train excursion ride. Train season runs from April to October. Passes must be exchanged for a ticket at the Depot ticket office window before train departure.
Generously Donated By: California State Railroad Museum
Valued at: $92
Item A41: 10 Vouchers to Castro Village Bowl
$38
Each voucher is valid for one (1) free game of bowling whenever lanes are available. Limit one (1) free game per person, per day. No expiration.
Generously Donated By: Castro Village Bowl
Valued at $50:
Each voucher is valid for one (1) free game of bowling whenever lanes are available. Limit one (1) free game per person, per day. No expiration.
Generously Donated By: Castro Village Bowl
Valued at $50:
Item A45: Canyons Barbeque Gift Card and Gift Set
$33
$15 Gift Card to Canyons Barbeque and Gift Set that includes two (2) bottles of Canyons’ BBQ Sauce and Brisket Scented Candle.
Generously Donated By: Canyons Barbeque
Valued at: $40
$15 Gift Card to Canyons Barbeque and Gift Set that includes two (2) bottles of Canyons’ BBQ Sauce and Brisket Scented Candle.
Generously Donated By: Canyons Barbeque
Valued at: $40
Item A48: $25 Gift Certificate to Health Unlimited
$1
Health Unlimited offers a wide variety of vitamins, fresh organic produce and natural foods, cosmetics, books, and sport supplements.
Generously Donated By:
Health Unlimited
Valued at: $25
Health Unlimited offers a wide variety of vitamins, fresh organic produce and natural foods, cosmetics, books, and sport supplements.
Generously Donated By:
Health Unlimited
Valued at: $25
Item A50: Four (4) Pack Tickets to Lemos Farm
$57
Two (2) Adult, Two (2) Gold Passes that can be used any month except for October.
Generously Donated By: Lemos Farms
Valued At: $89
Two (2) Adult, Two (2) Gold Passes that can be used any month except for October.
Generously Donated By: Lemos Farms
Valued At: $89
Item A54: 4 Week of Child Group Swim Lessons @ Aquatech Swim
$125
Children's Group Swim Lessons at the recipient's choice of our indoor, warm water facilities in either Alameda or Concord. The certificate includes one 30-minute lesson per week, spanning four consecutive weeks. Valid only for use in 2025.
Generously Donated By: Aquatech Swim
Valued at: $175
Children's Group Swim Lessons at the recipient's choice of our indoor, warm water facilities in either Alameda or Concord. The certificate includes one 30-minute lesson per week, spanning four consecutive weeks. Valid only for use in 2025.
Generously Donated By: Aquatech Swim
Valued at: $175
Item A44: 4 Vouchers for Classes at CV Performing Art
$120
Each voucher redeemable for one (1) month (4 consecutive weeks) of classes at CVPA, not to exceed a total of four (4) classes during that period. Not valid for currently enrolled students. Registration required. No expiration.
Generously Donated By:
Castro Valley Performing Arts (CVPA)
Valued at: $268
Each voucher redeemable for one (1) month (4 consecutive weeks) of classes at CVPA, not to exceed a total of four (4) classes during that period. Not valid for currently enrolled students. Registration required. No expiration.
Generously Donated By:
Castro Valley Performing Arts (CVPA)
Valued at: $268
Item A17: FIELD TRIP with TEACHER LAURA
$20
Date: Saturday April 19, 2025
Time: 9AM - 11AM
$20/person
Back by popular demand, Teacher Laura has generously offered to take seven (7) lucky kiddos on a special field trip!
Teacher Laura will reach out to the lucky bidders with more details as the date approaches!
MAXIMUM CAPACITY: 7
Date: Saturday April 19, 2025
Time: 9AM - 11AM
$20/person
Back by popular demand, Teacher Laura has generously offered to take seven (7) lucky kiddos on a special field trip!
Teacher Laura will reach out to the lucky bidders with more details as the date approaches!
MAXIMUM CAPACITY: 7
Item A53: BEGINNING KNITTING with JANEL
$30
Final class date/time to be arranged directly with Janel.
$30/person
Beginning Knitting Class with Janel (Jamie PM). All materials provided and you’ll get to keep your yarn and hook/needles. Class is three (3) hours long.
Final class date/time to be arranged directly with Janel.
$30/person
Beginning Knitting Class with Janel (Jamie PM). All materials provided and you’ll get to keep your yarn and hook/needles. Class is three (3) hours long.
Add a donation for Castro Valley Parent Nursery School
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!