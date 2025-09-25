eventClosed

2025 CWE 1st Grade T-Shirts

Cunningham Class Shirt - Yellow item
$9

Class shirt for Ms. Cunningham’s homeroom class - yellow. Only purchase for this class if this is your homeroom class!

Cardenas Class Shirt - Maroon item
$9

Class shirt for Ms. Cardenas's homeroom class - Maroon . Only purchase for this class if this is your homeroom class!

Patel Class Shirt - Lilac item
$9

Class shirt for Ms. Patel’s homeroom class - Lilac. Only purchase for this class if this is your homeroom class!

Chien Class Shirt - Jade Dome item
$9

Class shirt for Ms. Chien's homeroom class - Jade Dome. Only purchase for this class if this is your homeroom class!

