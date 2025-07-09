eventClosed

2025 Cyber Sailors Silent Auction

250 Driftway, Scituate, MA 02066, USA

2 Tickets to Boston Celtics Home Game item
$200

Great Loge seats! Two Tickets to a mutually-agreeable home game during the regular 2025-2026 season are subject to availability. Winner will receive code and contact email to arrange date. Value $700

Original Seascape by Becky O'Toole item
$50

Picture this original 10 x 10 oil on canvas painting from The Pink Frame on your wall! Value $200.

Private Dining Experience for 8 item
$150

Join Chef Minich and his band of cooks for an unforgettable dinner party at your location. Custom multi-course meal with wine pairings. Even includes clean up! Value $800.

Pine Hills Golf Package item
$100

This package includes a package for two at Pine Hills for 18 holes, include Pro V-1 Golf Balls. Value $300.

Wine Basket item
$25

Ice Bucket with 7 bottles and an opener! Value $200

My Gym 8-Week Membership item
$35

New members will enjoy 8 Weeks of Unlimited Classes in Braintree or Norwell! Value $278

Ray Ban Aviators item
$25

Classic style with these shades from Vision Source! Value $200

“Pink Skies” by Kat Hanafin, The Nautical Collection item
$50

No one captures the essence of Scituate summer like photographer Kat Hanafin! This lovely photo of Old Scituate Light is matted and framed in simple white. A great gift or keepsake for yourself, this one works well in any room. Value $250

Harborside Wine & Spirts Cooler Bundle item
$50

Awesome cooler tote full of goodies - Aperol supplies, cheese, crackers. Value $200

“Inner Tide” Fine Art Print by Danielle Roberston item
$50

“Inner Tide” Anatomy of a Shell Series: Oyster No. 1 (Interior). 30"x40", Framed Giclee Fine Art Print,
Archival Hahnemuhle Paper, Medium Texture. Value $895

Golf for Four at Boston Golf Club in Hingham item
$200

Wow! Enjoy a day of golf at the Top 100 course in Hingham! This course is walking-only. Please note that caddy fees are an additional cost. Limited to a Monday, Wednesday or Thursday. Guest Fees Valued at $1,600

Handmade Silver Robot Necklace by Kieli Storm of Silverstorm item
$35

Custom made just for us! A darling sterling silver design. Value $175

Basketball Signed by The Boston Celtics item
$100

Collector's item! Signed by the 2024-25 Boston Celtics Team, this comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and is not intended for re-sale, please. Value $500+

