2025 Cyber Sailors Silent Auction

Great Loge seats! Two Tickets to a mutually-agreeable home game during the regular 2025-2026 season are subject to availability. Winner will receive code and contact email to arrange date. Value $700
Picture this original 10 x 10 oil on canvas painting from The Pink Frame on your wall! Value $200.
Join Chef Minich and his band of cooks for an unforgettable dinner party at your location. Custom multi-course meal with wine pairings. Even includes clean up! Value $800.
This package includes a package for two at Pine Hills for 18 holes, include Pro V-1 Golf Balls. Value $300.
Ice Bucket with 7 bottles and an opener! Value $200
New members will enjoy 8 Weeks of Unlimited Classes in Braintree or Norwell! Value $278
Classic style with these shades from Vision Source! Value $200
No one captures the essence of Scituate summer like photographer Kat Hanafin! This lovely photo of Old Scituate Light is matted and framed in simple white. A great gift or keepsake for yourself, this one works well in any room. Value $250
Awesome cooler tote full of goodies - Aperol supplies, cheese, crackers. Value $200
“Inner Tide” Anatomy of a Shell Series: Oyster No. 1 (Interior). 30"x40", Framed Giclee Fine Art Print,
Archival Hahnemuhle Paper, Medium Texture. Value $895
Wow! Enjoy a day of golf at the Top 100 course in Hingham! This course is walking-only. Please note that caddy fees are an additional cost. Limited to a Monday, Wednesday or Thursday. Guest Fees Valued at $1,600
Custom made just for us! A darling sterling silver design. Value $175
Collector's item! Signed by the 2024-25 Boston Celtics Team, this comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and is not intended for re-sale, please. Value $500+
