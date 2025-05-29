2025 CYFO Golf Fundraiser

700 Gilbertsville Rd

Gilbertsville, PA 19525, USA

Registration for team of 4
$500
Includes greens fees, golf carts and dinner for 4 player.

Registration for Individual Golfer
$125

Includes greens fees, golf cart and dinner for 1 player. Individual golfers will be added to a team randomly unless requested to be on a specific team.

Dinner ONLY
$30

Join us for dinner & raffles as our golf outing concludes.

TOUCHDOWN SPONSOR
$1,000

-HOLE SPONSORSHIP

-EVENT SIGNAGE @ REGISTRATION AND CLOSING EVENTS.

-LOGO FEATURED ON WEBSITE & SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

-COMPANY ANNOUCED AT ALL WILDCAT HOME GAMES

-RECOGNIZED AS SPONSOR AT EVENT

-FOURSOME WITH CART

-WILDCAT SWAG BAG

SAFETY SPONSOR
$250

-Hole Sponorship (sign at hole

-Logo featured on website and Social platform

-Recognized as sponsor of event

FIRST DOWN SPONSOR
$125

-Hole sponsorship (signage at hole)

-Recognized as sponsor at event

CIGAR BAR SPONSORSHIP
$1,750

This elite Sponsorship is ideal for a sponsor wishing to demonstrate community values while standing out from others.

-Logo on Cigars

-Cigar Roller w/Sponsor sign at hole

