2025 D-Day Conneaut Vendor, Concession and Partner Organization Application/Registration

Partner Organization 10x10 (if other size, please note)
Free
Your organization must be WWII, military, veteran or museum oriented, or an integral partner organization. Your organization must also be a non-profit and your emphasis in attending the event should be to publicize your organization or services, rather than sales.
Your organization must be WWII, military, veteran or museum oriented, or an integral partner organization. Your organization must also be a non-profit and your emphasis in attending the event should be to publicize your organization or services, rather than sales.
Concessions - Upper Bluff 10 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$315
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
Concessions - Upper Bluff 15 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$472.50
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
Concessions - Upper Bluff 20 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$630
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
Concessions - Upper Bluff 25 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$787.50
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
Concessions - Upper Bluff 30 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$945
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
Concessions - Upper Bluff 35 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$1,102.50
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
Concessions - Upper Bluff 40 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$1,260
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
12’ maximum depth unless otherwise arranged with vendor committee.
Concessions - Lower Park 10 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$215
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
Concessions - Lower Park 15 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$322
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
Concessions - Lower Park 20 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$430
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
Concessions - Lower Park 25 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$537.50
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
Concessions - Lower Park 30 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$647
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
Concessions - Lower Park 35 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$752.50
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
Concessions - Lower Park 40 LINEAR FOOT FRONTAGE
$860
12’ maximum depth.
12’ maximum depth.
Roving Food Vendor
$200
Mobile operations - no fixed location
Mobile operations - no fixed location
Add a donation for D-Day Ohio, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!