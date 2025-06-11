2025 Dallas Oilers Slay And Cheer Competition

1800 College Ave

Forney, TX 75126, USA

6U Cheer Routine
$10

This is the registration price per cheerleader.


All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.


8U Cheer Routine
$10

This is the registration price per cheerleader.


10U Cheer Routine
$10

This is the registration price per cheerleader.


12U Cheer Routine
$10

This is the registration price per cheerleader.


14U Cheer Routine
$10

This is the registration price per cheerleader.


6U Jumpers
$5

This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.


8U Jumpers
$5

This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.


10U Jumpers
$5

This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.


12U Jumpers
$5

This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.


14U Jumpers
$5

This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.


6U Dance Team
$75

This is the registration price per dance team.


8U Dance Team
$75

This is the registration price per dance team.


10U Dance Team
$75

This is the registration price per dance team.


12U Dance Team
$75

This is the registration price per dance team.


14U Dance Team
$75

This is the registration price per dance team.


Vendor Booth
$250

Secure your space at our upcoming event by purchasing a vendor booth! Each booth includes a designated area to showcase your products or services, network with attendees, and engage with the community. Booths come with one table and two chairs.

This is a great opportunity to gain exposure, connect with potential customers, and build lasting relationships. Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.


