2025 Dallas Oilers Slay And Cheer Competition

Forney, TX 75126, USA
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per cheerleader.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per jumper. Max 2 jumpers per level.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per dance team.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per dance team.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per dance team.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per dance team.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
This is the registration price per dance team.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
Secure your space at our upcoming event by purchasing a vendor booth! Each booth includes a designated area to showcase your products or services, network with attendees, and engage with the community. Booths come with one table and two chairs.
This is a great opportunity to gain exposure, connect with potential customers, and build lasting relationships. Spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
All sales are final. No refunds, exchanges, or returns will be permitted under any circumstances.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!