2025 Dance Team End of Year Banquet

Brier Creek Country Club - 9400 Club Hill Dr

Raleigh, NC 27617, USA

Dancer Guest Admission
$35
Dancers attend free. Dancer guests can attend for $35 each. To avoid paying any additional fees, simply select "Other" under the statement "Help keep Zeffy free for Leesville Road High School Dance Boosters Inc. 💜" at checkout and enter 0 as the additional amount you would like to pay.
Add a donation for Leesville Road High School Dance Boosters Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!