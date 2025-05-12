2025 Dance Workshop

Join Us for a Free Dance Workshop! Led by professional dancer, choreographer, and W.I.G. Cares Managing Director Jenica Walcott, this dynamic and inclusive event offers a fun, creative space designed to uplift and empower students with Down Syndrome and Autism Spectrum Disorder (DS-ASD). Open to students in grades 5–12, this workshop fosters expression, confidence, and community through the power of dance.

Join Us for a Free Dance Workshop! Led by professional dancer, choreographer, and W.I.G. Cares Managing Director Jenica Walcott, this dynamic and inclusive event offers a fun, creative space designed to uplift and empower students with Down Syndrome and Autism Spectrum Disorder (DS-ASD). Open to students in grades 5–12, this workshop fosters expression, confidence, and community through the power of dance.

More details...