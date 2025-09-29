THE W.I.G. CARES FOUNDATION INC

Hosted by

THE W.I.G. CARES FOUNDATION INC

About this event

2025 Dance Workshop

5334 Lawrenceville Hwy

Lilburn, GA 30047, USA

General Admission
$10

Join us for our Monthly Dance Workshop!
Led by professional dancer, choreographer, and W.I.G. Cares Managing Director Jenica Walcott, this dynamic and inclusive event offers a fun, creative space designed to uplift and empower students with Down Syndrome and Autism Spectrum Disorder (DS-ASD). Open to students in grades 5–12, and adults ages 18–35. This workshop fosters expression, confidence, and community through the power of dance.

Add a donation for THE W.I.G. CARES FOUNDATION INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!