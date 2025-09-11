2025 Dancer Keepsake Program Ad Purchase - Last Chance

Photo Day ads include the dancer’s photo taken on Photo Day in costume by our professional photographer. Limited to 2 dancers in the ad.
Prefer to create your own is an ad you create with your images (not photo day images). You are responsible for sending to us to us a print-ready file in .jpeg format that is sized for 1/4 Page - 3.75" w x 5" h. Must be received by 10/26/2025. Please email, [email protected].
Prefer to create your own masterpiece and use your own photographs. Ads must be print-ready copy will need to be provided in .jpeg format and sent to the Ad Sales Coordinator no later than 10/26/2025. 1/2 Page - 7.5" w x 5" h. Please email, [email protected].
Prefer to create your own masterpiece and use your own photographs. Ads must be print-ready copy will need to be provided in .jpeg format and sent to the Ad Sales Coordinator no later than 10/26/2025. Full Page - 7.5" w x 10" h. Clara (Pink) inside the front cover, and Clara (Purple) inside the back cover. Please email, [email protected].
Capture the timeliness memory with a Photo Day Ad with your dancer’s photo taken on Photo Day in costume by our professional photographer. This ad purchase is reserved for the Clara's. Clara (Pink) inside the front cover, and Clara (Purple) inside the back cover. Please email, [email protected].
Prefer to create your own masterpiece and use your own photographs. Ads must be print-ready copy will need to be provided in .jpeg format and sent to the Ad Sales Coordinator no later than 10/27/2024. This ad purchase is reserved for the Clara's. Clara (Pink) inside front cover, Clara (Purple) inside back cover. Full Page - 7.5" w x 10" h. Please email, [email protected].
