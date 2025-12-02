Hosted by

Pharoah Phamily Phoundation

Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - Supporting creatives with scholarships for the arts.

Lux Tasting for 4 - $68 total value item
Lux Tasting for 4 - $68 total value
$48

Starting bid

The Lux Wine Tasting for Four allows up to four people to enjoy a complimentary tasting of the most prestigious Cooper's Hawk wines along with gourmet chocolate truffles.

Valid at any Cooper's Hawk or Piccolo Buco location. Tasting Room only. No tasting reservations necessary. Dinner reservations recommended.

Relax the Feet Gift Card #1 - $60 value item
Relax the Feet Gift Card #1 - $60 value
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy some pampering as your feet are soaked in fresh hot water and mineral salts followed by appropriate pressure slowly applied to your head, shoulders, neck, hands and arms. The soothing music and relaxing atmosphere will envelope you as the reflexologist massages your feet and calves. Give yourself a chance to relieve stress, anxiety and tension throughout your entire body. This gift card entitles you to a 60 minute session; relax, release, enjoy!

Relax the Feet Gift Card #2 - $60 value item
Relax the Feet Gift Card #2 - $60 value
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy some pampering as your feet are soaked in fresh hot water and mineral salts followed by appropriate pressure slowly applied to your head, shoulders, neck, hands and arms. The soothing music and relaxing atmosphere will envelope you as the reflexologist massages your feet and calves. Give yourself a chance to relieve stress, anxiety and tension throughout your entire body. This gift card entitles you to a 60 minute session; relax, release, enjoy!

Norfolk Botanical Gardens Bounty Basket - $330. total value item
Norfolk Botanical Gardens Bounty Basket - $330. total value
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy these unique items from The Norfolk Botanical Garden. Contents include:
- Free ONE YEAR NBG Family & Friends membership - 250.00 value
- Butterly Herbal Tea in keepsake canister
- NBG mug
- NBG metal water bottle
- The Naked Bee Hand & Body lotion
- Badger Sport SP40 Sunscreen
- WPA Original Garderners by Martha Williams
- Tote Bag Jute with NBG Logo

NBG Wood Sticker

First Watch Brunch Box - $75 total value item
First Watch Brunch Box - $75 total value
$55

Starting bid

Take home this curated First Watch brunch box today! Contents include:
- Two $20 First Watch gift cards
- First Watch Cookbook
- First Watch "It's a Good Day for a Good Day" tumbler
- Cozy avocado-themed brunch footies

Fred Astaire Dance Studios #1 Gift Certificate - $199 Value item
Fred Astaire Dance Studios #1 Gift Certificate - $199 Value
$75

Starting bid

Try something new and treat yourself to an unforgettable experience with 2 Private Dance Lessons (30 min) at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Chesapeake VA – a place where you can find friendship, laughter, and dancing all rolled into one. This certificate entitles one person to 2 private dance lessons. No partner required!

Fred Astaire Dance Studios #2 Gift Certificate - $199 Value item
Fred Astaire Dance Studios #2 Gift Certificate - $199 Value
$75

Starting bid

Spice up your friend’s and loved ones life and let the good times roll! Introduce them to Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Chesapeake VA – a place where they can find friendship, laughter, and dancing all rolled into one. Gift someone you care about an unforgettable experience as they learn new moves on the dance floor. This certificate entitles one person to 2 private dance lessons. No partner required!

Fred Astaire Dance Studios #3 Gift Certificate - $199 Value item
Fred Astaire Dance Studios #3 Gift Certificate - $199 Value
$75

Starting bid

Try something new and treat yourself to an unforgettable experience with 2 Private Dance Lessons (30 min) at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Chesapeake VA – a place where you can find friendship, laughter, and dancing all rolled into one. This certificate entitles one person to 2 private dance lessons. No partner required!

Virginia Stage Company’s Season 47 - 2 tickets - $110 Value item
Virginia Stage Company’s Season 47 - 2 tickets - $110 Value
$70

Starting bid

Places, people -- places! Virginia Stage Company's Season 47 awaits! Grab a friend and immerse yourselves in a night of theater. Choose from the following:

Package includes a two tickets -- a $110 value.

Bark Box Digital gift certificate - $45 value item
Bark Box Digital gift certificate - $45 value
$25

Starting bid

Calling all pet parents! This one month certificate is valid on Bark’s Classic BarkBox with plush toys, or on the Super Chewer box, which mainly features natural rubber and hard nylon toys. There’s no fluff in these boxes — each contains: 2 toys, 2 bags of treats, and 1 awesome surprise item!

Cutlass Grille gift card - $50 total value item
Cutlass Grille gift card - $50 total value
$30

Starting bid

Take a night off and enjoy some of the most authentic Jamaican cuisine around!

Women's Movado Bold Evolution 2.0 - $750 Value item
Women's Movado Bold Evolution 2.0 - $750 Value
$500

Starting bid

The evolution of modern design with a sharp look and elevated feel. Crafted from stainless steel, this sleek timepiece features a statement-making 34mm case that houses a sparkling crystal pave dial, slim hands, and our iconic dot motif at 12 o’clock. A flexible H-link bracelet completes the design.

$750 Value


Metro Gift Basket - $68 Value item
Metro Gift Basket - $68 Value
$40

Starting bid

With the holidays upon us, take a load off and let someone else do the cooking. Treat yourself to this Metro Diner Gift Basket containing two $30.00 gift cards and a Metro coffee mug. Gift cards are for Dine-in and or Online ordering at the Chesapeake location. (1124 Volvo Parkway) and a coffee mug

Face Facts Day Spa Gift Certificate - $115 Value item
Face Facts Day Spa Gift Certificate - $115 Value
$65

Starting bid

Interested in a non-invasive way to slough away dead skin and stimulate skin renewal? Well treat yourself to a soothing facial that yields smooth and vibrant skin with esthetician extraordinaire Tonnica Armstrong at Face Fact Day Spa, in Virginia Beach,


For your shot at radiance, treat yourself or someone you know.

6 Night Stay for 2 in Cortona, Tuscany
$1,600

Starting bid

Hill Town Tours 6 Night Stay for 2 People in Tuscany includes a charming one-bedroom and one bathroom apartment, located right in the heart of Cortona, with a comfortable living space and a fully equipped kitchen.


The apartment is just steps away from all of the great restaurants, cafes, bars and special boutiques that the town has to offer, so you will have everything you need close at hand, for a comfortable and restful stay.


Upon your arrival, you will be welcomed with a nice aperitivo in the coolest wine bar, right on the town’s main square. There is no better way to ease yourself into the Italian lifestyle than with a proper aperitivo, the most cherished time of day for everyone!


On one evening during your stay, you will also have the chance to embark on an incredible culinary journey at one of the finest restaurants in town. Savour a unique, mouthwatering gourmet tasting menu that has been expertly paired with amazing wines.


There will be a concierge service at your disposal for arranging extra activities and tours during your stay.

Pale Horse Coffee Gift Card #1 - $25 value item
$10

Starting bid

Try some coffee that's roasted in-house, in small batches everyday; try . Pale Horse Coffee! Not only do they provide the freshest java to the local community, their consumers include coffee drinkers around the world, including many U.S. military units deployed overseas. 

Pale Horse Coffee Gift Card #2 - $25 value (Copy) item
$10

Starting bid

Try some coffee that's roasted in-house, in small batches everyday; try . Pale Horse Coffee! Not only do they provide the freshest java to the local community, their consumers include coffee drinkers around the world, including many U.S. military units deployed overseas. 

Clean Eatz Healthy Meal Plan Package - Value $70.00 item
Clean Eatz Healthy Meal Plan Package - Value $70.00
$40

Starting bid

Are you trying to eat healthy? Here's an opportunity with Clean Eatz.

This package contains:

One 5 Meal Voucher Certificate

One Grab & Go Meal

One Smoothie

One Clean Eatz Insulated tote bag


Nothing Bundt Cakes Party Package #1 - $65. Value item
Nothing Bundt Cakes Party Package #1 - $65. Value
$40

Starting bid

Party package consists of:

One 8" Decorated Cake

Small Bouquet of Balloons

Serving Pack for 8

Valid at Norfolk, VA Location

1200 W. 25th St, Ste 210


Nothing Bundt Cakes Party Package #2 - $65. Value item
Nothing Bundt Cakes Party Package #2 - $65. Value
$40

Starting bid

Party package consists of:

One 8" Decorated Cake

Small Bouquet of Balloons

Serving Pack for 8

Valid at Norfolk, VA Location

1200 W. 25th St, Ste 210

Nothing Bundt Cakes Party Package #3 - $65. item
Nothing Bundt Cakes Party Package #3 - $65.
$40

Starting bid

Party package consists of:

One 8" Decorated Cake

Small Bouquet of Balloons

Serving Pack for 8

Valid at Norfolk, VA Location

1200 W. 25th St, Ste 210

