Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - Supporting creatives with scholarships for the arts.

Hill Town Tours 6 Night Stay for 2 People in Tuscany includes a charming one-bedroom and one bathroom apartment, located right in the heart of Cortona, with a comfortable living space and a fully equipped kitchen.





The apartment is just steps away from all of the great restaurants, cafes, bars and special boutiques that the town has to offer, so you will have everything you need close at hand, for a comfortable and restful stay.





Upon your arrival, you will be welcomed with a nice aperitivo in the coolest wine bar, right on the town’s main square. There is no better way to ease yourself into the Italian lifestyle than with a proper aperitivo, the most cherished time of day for everyone!





On one evening during your stay, you will also have the chance to embark on an incredible culinary journey at one of the finest restaurants in town. Savour a unique, mouthwatering gourmet tasting menu that has been expertly paired with amazing wines.





There will be a concierge service at your disposal for arranging extra activities and tours during your stay.