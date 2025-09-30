Hosted by
About this event
Your Complete DCON Experience! Maximize your DCON! This bundle grants you access to all activities, insightful sessions, and hands-on workshops. Enjoy a delicious Saturday Lunch, and the elegant Saturday Night Governor's Dinner & Casino Night (Dress to Impress!). On Sunday, participate in our important House of Delegates and beneficial Club Leadership Education, plus grab a convenient Sunday Box Lunch to go. Get everything DCON has to offer in one simple package!
Engage and Lead! Perfect for those focused on DCON's final day of vital information and decision-making. Your Sunday Only registration includes full access to the important House of Delegates session and valuable Club Leadership Education. Plus, a convenient Sunday Box Lunch is provided to keep you energized.
Please note: This option does not include Friday or Saturday activities, sessions, or meals.
Again, this year your RMD Foundation will be hosting a hospitality suite Friday and Saturday night at DCON. To make the night even more enjoyable, the suite will be hosted in the Sheraton Lounge on the 10th floor of the hotel - complete with spectacular views. Enjoy a beverage or two, snacks and as anyone who has attended in the past knows, a great time. The cost to attend both nights of this year’s hospitality suite is $35 per person, that is less than the cost of two drinks at a Tech Center bar. Come join us for what is a wonderful way to end your evening each night of DCON.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!