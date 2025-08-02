2025 Deaf Film Festival

For an entire weekend ticket combo, which includes entry to the Friday night kickoff, Saturday all day screenings, Saturday Afterparty, and Sunday Brunch Wrap-up.
Come enjoy the first night of the Film Festival at the Violet Crown, starting off with a screening of our shorts film program, then some fun entertainment!
For a combo ticket of both the Saturday screenings at Texas School for the Deaf (TSD) and the Afterparty at the Sunset Room to celebrate and award the filmmakers of the festival!
This ticket does not include Friday or Sunday.
This ticket is for Saturday screenings only at Texas School for the Deaf (TSD) from 10am-8pm. THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE THE AFTERPARTY.
Come enjoy the afterparty on Saturday night, at the Sunset Room from 8:30pm-1am! There will be a red carpet, awards, photo booth, appetizers and drinks provided. Alcoholic beverages for sale.
Come enjoy brunch with filmmakers and artists, and watch the remaining film program at the Texas School for the Deaf Auditorium from 10am-2pm.
Friday night kickoff, Saturday Screenings, and Friday Brunch and screenings for students (with student status required). THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE THE AFTERPARTY.
Ages 10 and under only. Must be purchased along with at least one adult ticket. Children are required to have a ticket to enter, as seats are limited and one ticket = one seat.
