2025 Deafstock Cornhole

Get ready for an exciting Switcholio Cornhole Tournament** at Deafstock Music Art Festival 2025! 🎯🌞 ✅ **Minimum 6 games guaranteed** ✅ **Round Robin format** followed by **Double Elimination brackets** ✅ **Tiers will be set up if needed** (minimum **20 teams** required for tiered divisions) ✅ **Deafstock Music Festival ticket required** for tournament entry Pre-Register by April 23rd, Tuesday and save $5 pay/register at door fee. Tournament Director reserve the right to alter, change, or cancel the tournament. Don’t miss out on this fun and competitive cornhole experience—grab your tickets and join the action! 🎶🏆

Get ready for an exciting Switcholio Cornhole Tournament** at Deafstock Music Art Festival 2025! 🎯🌞 ✅ **Minimum 6 games guaranteed** ✅ **Round Robin format** followed by **Double Elimination brackets** ✅ **Tiers will be set up if needed** (minimum **20 teams** required for tiered divisions) ✅ **Deafstock Music Festival ticket required** for tournament entry Pre-Register by April 23rd, Tuesday and save $5 pay/register at door fee. Tournament Director reserve the right to alter, change, or cancel the tournament. Don’t miss out on this fun and competitive cornhole experience—grab your tickets and join the action! 🎶🏆

seeMoreDetailsMobile