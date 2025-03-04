2025 Deafstock Cornhole

Get ready for an exciting Switcholio Cornhole Tournament** at Deafstock Music Art Festival 2025! 🎯🌞
✅ **Minimum 6 games guaranteed**
✅ **Round Robin format** followed by **Double Elimination brackets**
✅ **Tiers will be set up if needed** (minimum **20 teams** required for tiered divisions)
✅ **Deafstock Music Festival ticket required** for tournament entry
Pre-Register by April 23rd, Tuesday and save $5 pay/register at door fee.
Tournament Director reserve the right to alter, change, or cancel the tournament.
Don’t miss out on this fun and competitive cornhole experience—grab your tickets and join the action! 🎶🏆
Blind Draw
$20
**Blind Draw Cornhole Tournament – Deafstock 2025**
Get ready for an exciting **Blinddraw Cornhole Tournament** at **Deafstock Music Art Festival 2025**! 🎯🌞
✅ Play at least 3 games!
✅ Doulbe Elimination with 0-2 tournament bracket for first 2 loss players.
✅ **Deafstock Music Festival ticket required** for tournament entry
Pre-Register by April 23rd, Tuesday and save $5 pay/register at door fee.
Tournament Director reserve the right to alter, change, or cancel the tournament.
Don’t miss out on this fun and competitive cornhole experience—grab your tickets and join the action! 🎶🏆
Sit n Go Play
$5
🎯 Sit & Go Play – Cornhole Tournament 🎯
Jump in and play anytime! Up to 8 players or 8 teams can compete in a single elimination format.
💰 $5 per player (singles or teams)
🏆 Winner takes all!
No pre-registration needed—just sign up and play when a spot opens!
