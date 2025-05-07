2025 Debate Showcase & Fundraiser Sponsorships

Your sponsorship includes:
Logo placement on stage backdrop and step & repeat banner, recognition in event program and from the stage, 6 VIP tickets with priority seating, and a dedicated social media post with sponsor highlight
Your sponsorship includes:
Logo placement on stage backdrop and step & repeat banner, recognition in event program and from the stage, 6 VIP tickets with priority seating, and a dedicated social media post with sponsor highlight
Advocate Sponsor
$2,500
Your sponsorship includes:
Logo on event signage, website, and digital materials, verbal recognition during the program, 4 VIP tickets to the event, and inclusion in event recap email to attendees
Your sponsorship includes:
Logo on event signage, website, and digital materials, verbal recognition during the program, 4 VIP tickets to the event, and inclusion in event recap email to attendees
Supporter Sponsor
$1,000
Your sponsorship includes:
Name/logo included on the event website, 2 VIP tickets to the event, and recognition in one social media post
Your sponsorship includes:
Name/logo included on the event website, 2 VIP tickets to the event, and recognition in one social media post
Community Sponsor
$500
Your sponsorship includes:
Name listed on event website, and 2 general admission tickets
Your sponsorship includes:
Name listed on event website, and 2 general admission tickets