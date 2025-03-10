2025 Debbie Gori Memorial Ride / Adventure Bags Jeep/Bronco Scavenger Hunt

434 GA Hwy 211

Winder, GA 30680, USA

Vehicle Registration
$25

Registration includes participation in event, event t-shirt, lunch, and (1) FREE raffle ticket. (Max of 2 t-shirts, lunch, and raffle tickets per vehicle. Additional t-shirts and lunch plates available to purchase while supplies last).


Upon check-in, present your ticket to receive your wristband, raffle ticket, and event t-shirt. All riders must adhere to safety guidelines.

Passenger Registration
$10

Registration allows passengers to participate in event, event t-shirt, lunch, and (1) FREE raffle ticket. (Max of 2 t-shirts, lunch tickets, and raffle tickets per vehicle. Additional t-shirts and lunch plates available to purchase while supplies last).

Upon check-in, present your ticket to receive your wristband, raffle ticket, and event t-shirt. All riders must adhere to safety guidelines.

Event T-Shirt
$15

Event T-Shirt Purchase

Lunch Plate
$10

Lunch Plate Purchase

Presenting Sponsor - $5,000
$5,000

Exclusive event naming rights as "2025 Debbie Gori Memorial Ride Presented by [Your Company]", Premier logo placement on t-shirts, and promotional materials, special recognition on social media, and website

Gold Level Sponsor - $2,500
$2,500

Logo on event
t-shirts, Social
media and
website
recognition

Silver Level Sponsor - $1,500
$1,500

Name listed on
event t-shirts
Recognition
on social media

Bronze Level Sponsor - $500
$500

Recognition on
social media

Scavenger Hunt Location Sponsor (Limit 20)
$250

Signage at location

Recognition on social media

Add a donation for Adventure Bags Inc

$

