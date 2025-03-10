2025 Debbie Gori Memorial Ride / Adventure Bags Jeep/Bronco Scavenger Hunt

Winder, GA 30680, USA
Registration includes participation in event, event t-shirt, lunch, and (1) FREE raffle ticket. (Max of 2 t-shirts, lunch, and raffle tickets per vehicle. Additional t-shirts and lunch plates available to purchase while supplies last).
Upon check-in, present your ticket to receive your wristband, raffle ticket, and event t-shirt. All riders must adhere to safety guidelines.
Registration allows passengers to participate in event, event t-shirt, lunch, and (1) FREE raffle ticket. (Max of 2 t-shirts, lunch tickets, and raffle tickets per vehicle. Additional t-shirts and lunch plates available to purchase while supplies last).
Event T-Shirt Purchase
Lunch Plate Purchase
Presenting Sponsor - $5,000
Exclusive event naming rights as "2025 Debbie Gori Memorial Ride Presented by [Your Company]", Premier logo placement on t-shirts, and promotional materials, special recognition on social media, and website
Gold Sponsor - $2,500
Logo on event
t-shirts, Social
media and
website
recognition
Silver Sponsor - $1,500
Name listed on
event t-shirts
Recognition
on social media
Bronze Sponsor - $500
Recognition on
social media
Signage at location
Recognition on social media
$
