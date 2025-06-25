2025 December Holiday Dinner and November Raffle

Includes: one bottle of wine per person or two glasses of beer or unlimited sodas, buffet of salads and cold dishes, grill with a variety of meats -pork-chorizos-chicken-vegetables and fish and a dessert of your choice. *The Club is paying the tax and tip. Any extra items you order will be your responsibility. Radio will be shipped to winner if you can't attend meeting. We need the donations to replace some old equipment. Book your spot today; we only have a limited number of seats. Space is limited in the restaurant and must be booked as soon as possible.

Includes: one bottle of wine per person or two glasses of beer or unlimited sodas, buffet of salads and cold dishes, grill with a variety of meats -pork-chorizos-chicken-vegetables and fish and a dessert of your choice. *The Club is paying the tax and tip. Any extra items you order will be your responsibility. Radio will be shipped to winner if you can't attend meeting. We need the donations to replace some old equipment. Book your spot today; we only have a limited number of seats. Space is limited in the restaurant and must be booked as soon as possible.

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