South Dade GMRS Club Inc

Hosted by

South Dade GMRS Club Inc

About this event

2025 December Holiday Gathering

1455 NW 107th Ave

Miami, FL 33172

Dinner Seat Reservation Only
$50

Includes: unlimited wine by the glass or two glasses of beer or unlimited sodas, buffet of salads and cold dishes, grill with a variety of meats -pork-chorizos-chicken-vegetables and fish and a dessert of your choice. *The Club is paying the tax and tip. Any extra items you order will be your responsibility.
Book your spot today; we only have a limited number of seats. Space is limited in the restaurant and must be booked as soon as possible.

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