2025 Delta Derby

1000 Lone Star Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75050, USA

General admission
$130
Reserved Tables
$1,550
Reserved table of 10
Pearl Sponsor
$4,550
groupTicketCaption
• Reserved Table and admission for 10 guests • Titled Event Sponsor • Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event page. • Backdrop Sponsor for Photos (Vendor spotlight area) • Live acknowledgment throughout the event. • Welcome from the main stage. • Logo included in event-specific emails. • Pre and Post Social Media Spotlight • Sponsor branding on all tables • Promo item placement in an attendee gift bag
Crimson Sponsor
$3,550
groupTicketCaption
• Reserved Table and admission for 10 guests • Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event page. • Banner Display at the Event • Promo item placement in an attendee gift bag • Verbal recognition during the event
Cream Sponsor
$1,750
groupTicketCaption
• Reserved Table and admission for 5 guests • Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event page. • Banner Display at the Event • Verbal recognition during the event • Promo item placement in an attendee gift bag
Shuttle Sponsor
$1,300
groupTicketCaption
• Admission for 2 guests • Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event page. • Recognition displayed inside the event shuttle. • Verbal recognition during the event.
Dessert Sponsor
$800
groupTicketCaption
- Admission for 2 guests. - Recognition Displayed at the Dessert station - Promo item placement in attendee gift bag
Violet Sponsor
$100
- Name recognition on the banner at the event. * This does not include admission to the event.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing