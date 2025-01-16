2025 Delta Derby

• Reserved Table and admission for 10 guests • Titled Event Sponsor • Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event page. • Backdrop Sponsor for Photos (Vendor spotlight area) • Live acknowledgment throughout the event. • Welcome from the main stage. • Logo included in event-specific emails. • Pre and Post Social Media Spotlight • Sponsor branding on all tables • Promo item placement in an attendee gift bag

• Reserved Table and admission for 10 guests • Titled Event Sponsor • Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event page. • Backdrop Sponsor for Photos (Vendor spotlight area) • Live acknowledgment throughout the event. • Welcome from the main stage. • Logo included in event-specific emails. • Pre and Post Social Media Spotlight • Sponsor branding on all tables • Promo item placement in an attendee gift bag

seeMoreDetailsMobile