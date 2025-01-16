2025 Delta Derby

• Reserved Table and admission for 10 guests
• Titled Event Sponsor
• Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event
page.
• Backdrop Sponsor for Photos (Vendor spotlight area)
• Live acknowledgment throughout the event.
• Welcome from the main stage.
• Logo included in event-specific emails.
• Pre and Post Social Media Spotlight
• Sponsor branding on all tables
• Promo item placement in an attendee gift bag
Crimson Sponsor
$3,550
• Reserved Table and admission for 10 guests
• Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event
page.
• Banner Display at the Event
• Promo item placement in an attendee gift bag
• Verbal recognition during the event
Cream Sponsor
$1,750
• Reserved Table and admission for 5 guests
• Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event
page.
• Banner Display at the Event
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Promo item placement in an attendee gift bag
Shuttle Sponsor
$1,300
• Admission for 2 guests
• Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event page.
• Recognition displayed inside the event shuttle.
• Verbal recognition during the event.
Dessert Sponsor
$800
- Admission for 2 guests.
- Recognition Displayed at the Dessert station
- Promo item placement in attendee gift bag
Violet Sponsor
$100
- Name recognition on the banner at the event.
* This does not include admission to the event.
