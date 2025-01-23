2025 Derby Day

Your admission includes one complimentary beverage ticket and complimentary heavy hors d'oeuvres. The ticket also grants access to the entire event, featuring a DJ, cash bars, and hand-selected vendors.
Level 1 Sponsorship: Title Partnership
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
-Entry for ten (10) guests
-Recognized as title sponsor on all promotional items.
-Pre-event promotion on the official website and event page(s).
-Opportunity to address attendees at the height of the event's attendance.
-Opportunity for distribution of promotional items at event.
-Brand/Donor Name Logo exposure on Logo Loop via Venue Screens.
Level 2 Sponsorship: Triple Crown
$3,000
-Entry for six (6) guests.
-Pre-event promotion on the official website and event page(s).
-Vocal recognition at the height of the event's attendance.
-Opportunity for distribution of promotional items at event.
-Brand/Donor Name Logo exposure on Logo Loop via Venue Screens.
Level 3 Sponsorship: Twin Spires
$1,500
-Entry for four (4) guests.
-Pre-event promotion on the official website and event page(s).
-Opportunity for distribution of promotional items at event.
-Brand/Donor Name Logo exposure on Logo Loop via Venue Screens.
Level 4 Sponsorship: Churchill Downs
$500
-Pre-event promotion on the official website and event page.
-Opportunity for distribution of promotional items at event
-Brand/Donor Name Logo exposure on Logo Loop via Venue Screens
Level 5 Sponsorship: Winner's Circle
$250
The winner's circle is dedicated to the promotion of small businesses. While your organization is growing, it may not have the budget for traditional "corporate sponsorship." However, we've created an entry-level option that will still garner brand exposure and the opportunity to network.
-Brand/Donor Name Logo exposure on Logo Loop via Venue Screens
-Tabling opportunity near event registration.
Join the Waitlist (Free)
free
Fill in this form to join the waitlist. We will contact you should there be any availability.
