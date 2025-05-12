12th Annual Destination HBCU Student Send-Off

Incoming HBCU freshmen and current HBCU upperclassmen receive free admission.
HBCU Student Trunk Sponsorship
$150
You or your company/organization can make a meaningful impact by sponsoring a trunk for a Northeast Ohio student heading to an HBCU this fall. Each trunk is filled with essential college supplies to help them start their journey prepared and supported. Your contribution shows our scholars that their community believes in their success.
General Donation
free
If you would like to make a general donation less than the Trunk Sponsorship, select this option and add your donation about below.
