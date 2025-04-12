2025 DFW Ham Expo (Vendors)

Includes (1) Six foot Exhibit Table inside the DFW Ham Expo space. Table will be at end of a row and will have access to building AC power. You should bring extension cords and power strips if required. Indoor Table Sales include one General Admission Ticket and one Raffle Ticket per table purchased.

Includes (1) Six foot Exhibit Table inside the DFW Ham Expo space. Table will be at end of a row and will have access to building AC power. You should bring extension cords and power strips if required. Indoor Table Sales include one General Admission Ticket and one Raffle Ticket per table purchased.

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