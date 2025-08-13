2025 Dhoop Chaaon

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About this event
Nashville, TN 37211, USA
Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.
Front seating area
Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.
Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.
General Admission. Please add kids who would need a seat. This is help us plan better
Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.
Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.
For more than 10 tickets, call the team us if you need help booking this section.
Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!