International Hindi Association

Hosted by

International Hindi Association

About this event

2025 Dhoop Chaaon

355 Haywood Ln

Nashville, TN 37211, USA

General Admission
$35

Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.

Executives Front Row
$100

Front seating area


Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.

VIP Reserved Seating - Row C
$50

Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.

Kids Admission(upto age 12)
Free

General Admission. Please add kids who would need a seat. This is help us plan better

Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.

Teens - (Age 13-20)
$15

Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.

Group ticket - General Admission
$20

For more than 10 tickets, call the team us if you need help booking this section.

Note- There is no transaction fee. There is a default percent you may see donation to zeffy, you may choose to make it 0. This is separate from IHA. Please pay attention and choose wisely.

Add a donation for International Hindi Association

$

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