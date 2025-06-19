2025 DHS Quarterback Club Raffle

The Walden Club 6 Months Membership
$5

Valued at $2400

In 1975, a select group of Chattanooga business and community leaders had a vision. That vision was of a fine private city club located high atop the tallest building in the heart of the city. They wanted to create “a place of privilege where Members will receive great food, personal service, and enjoy a sky‐high view of Chattanooga.” Unlike the other clubs in Chattanooga, Membership would be available to quality individuals without consideration of their race, sex, creed, or long local lineage. They felt strongly that Chattanooga needed and deserved a fine club that crossed these barriers. Firmly committed to their common goal, they began to build a prestigious Membership roster and plans were drawn up for the club quarters. Today, the Walden Club truly reflects the highest aspirations of its founders.

Panhandle Slim - Custom Painting
$5

Valued at $1200

Tri Star Visuals - Photo Session
$5

Valued at $

Panama City Beach Vacation
$5

Valued at $

3 Nights, 4 Days

FIVE Hyperbaric Chamber Sessions
$5

Healthy Solutions Georgia

Valued at $400

IVolution GiftCard
$5

Valued at $

Underwater Photo Package
$5

Valued at $

Coral & Pine Photography

9MM Bennita Gun
$5

Valued at $


Micro Needling Giftcard
$5

Valued at $2000

Magnolia Women's Health



Dalton Football Swag Basket
$5

Valued at $

Dalton QB Club

2 season passes

Dalton Sweatshirt

Dalton T-Shirt

Dalton Football Hat

D Car Decal

Dalton Lanyard


Bring the Cats In
$5

Take a ride on the firetruck to escort the Cats to Harmon Field!!


Sideline
$5
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing