2025 DHS Quarterback Club Raffle

In 1975, a select group of Chattanooga business and community leaders had a vision. That vision was of a fine private city club located high atop the tallest building in the heart of the city. They wanted to create “a place of privilege where Members will receive great food, personal service, and enjoy a sky‐high view of Chattanooga.” Unlike the other clubs in Chattanooga, Membership would be available to quality individuals without consideration of their race, sex, creed, or long local lineage. They felt strongly that Chattanooga needed and deserved a fine club that crossed these barriers. Firmly committed to their common goal, they began to build a prestigious Membership roster and plans were drawn up for the club quarters. Today, the Walden Club truly reflects the highest aspirations of its founders.