2025 Hutchinson Bell Dinner & Auction

ADMISSION FOR ONE:

Location: 2820 S. Springwood Blvd, Mesa, AZ 85209

Date: November 8th, 2025

Time: Doors open at 5:30 pm and Dinner is at 6:00 pm



We look forward to enjoying the evening with you.



Due to the nature and space of the event, we ask you consider letting your little ones stay home for the evening.





High school students and older are welcome!!!