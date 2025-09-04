Arizona chapter of the Hutchinson Bell

Hosted by

Arizona chapter of the Hutchinson Bell

About this event

2025 Hutchinson Bell Dinner & Auction

2820 S Springwood Blvd

Mesa, AZ 85209, USA

2025 DINNER & AUCTION TICKET
$25

ADMISSION FOR ONE:
Location: 2820 S. Springwood Blvd, Mesa, AZ 85209
Date: November 8th, 2025
Time: Doors open at 5:30 pm and Dinner is at 6:00 pm

We look forward to enjoying the evening with you.

Due to the nature and space of the event, we ask you consider letting your little ones stay home for the evening.


High school students and older are welcome!!!

Buy A Table -Seats 8
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

SECURES A TABLE FOR 8 PEOPLE:

Location: 2820 S. Springwood Blvd, Mesa, AZ 85209
Date: November 8th, 2025
Time: Doors open at 5:30 pm and Dinner is at 6:00 pm

We look forward to enjoying the evening with you.

Due to the nature and space of the event, we ask you consider letting your little ones stay home for the evening.


High school students and older are welcome!!!

Add a donation for Arizona chapter of the Hutchinson Bell

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!