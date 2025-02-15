2025 Dinner & Dancin' featuring Will Banister

Reserved premium seating/table location for 8 guests
Table signage
Printed name recognition in event program
Reserved premium seating/table location for 8 guests
Table signage
Printed name recognition in event program
Platinum Event Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
Two reserved VIP tables for 8 guests per table (16 total tickets)
Live recognition during event
4’x8’ signage at event
Logo recognition in printed event program (up to full page)
Social media logo recognition
Two reserved VIP tables for 8 guests per table (16 total tickets)
Live recognition during event
4’x8’ signage at event
Logo recognition in printed event program (up to full page)
Social media logo recognition
Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
One reserved VIP table for 8 guests
Signed Will Banister CD’s for each guest (8) and photo with Will and the band
Live recognition during event
Signage at event behind band
Logo recognition in printed event program (up to half page)
Social media logo recognition
One reserved VIP table for 8 guests
Signed Will Banister CD’s for each guest (8) and photo with Will and the band
Live recognition during event
Signage at event behind band
Logo recognition in printed event program (up to half page)
Social media logo recognition
Meal Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
One reserved VIP table for 8 guests
Signage at serving table
Live recognition during event
Logo recognition in printed event program (up to quarter page)
Social media logo recognition
One reserved VIP table for 8 guests
Signage at serving table
Live recognition during event
Logo recognition in printed event program (up to quarter page)
Social media logo recognition
Beverage Sponsor
$2,000
Table of 8
Signage at bar table
Live recognition during event
Logo recognition in printed event program
Social media logo recognition
Table of 8
Signage at bar table
Live recognition during event
Logo recognition in printed event program
Social media logo recognition
Add a donation for Roosevelt Education Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!