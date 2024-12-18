2025 Dinner Auction

Become a table sponsor for this event and receive a reserved table with dedicated signage, 10 dinner tickets, 10 Drink Tickets and the below advertising perks: *Thank You To Our Sponsors banner with company logo/sponsor name on school fence, facing the highway for all to see! *Recognition at auction event via signage and individual verbal acknowledgement *Social Media/School Publication Recognition

Become a table sponsor for this event and receive a reserved table with dedicated signage, 10 dinner tickets, 10 Drink Tickets and the below advertising perks: *Thank You To Our Sponsors banner with company logo/sponsor name on school fence, facing the highway for all to see! *Recognition at auction event via signage and individual verbal acknowledgement *Social Media/School Publication Recognition

seeMoreDetailsMobile