2025 Diner En Rose’

About this event
Join us for Diner En Rose', Girls and parents are invited to showcase their creativity by decorating a table, bringing your delightful dishes, and enjoying fellowship with fellow members. Embrace the opportunity to create a unique and elegant dining experience.
$10 per person (contributes to the table and chair rental and an optional nonperishable food item.)
Choose this option ONLY if you are a paid member of Prettiest Pearls for the 2025 year. Membership will be verified.
$5 per person (contributes to the table and chair rental and an optional nonperishable food item.)
