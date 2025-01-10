2025 Diner En Rose’

Choose this option ONLY if you are a paid member of Prettiest Pearls for the 2025 year. Membership will be verified.



Join us for Diner En Rose', Girls and parents are invited to showcase their creativity by decorating a table, bringing your delightful dishes, and enjoying fellowship with fellow members. Embrace the opportunity to create a unique and elegant dining experience.





$5 per person (contributes to the table and chair rental and an optional nonperishable food item.)