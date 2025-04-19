2025 Dinner/Auction Wolf Laurel for Hospice

2607 Wolf Laurel Rd

Mars Hill, NC 28754, USA

Flower Centerpiece Purchase
$50
Centerpiece or Auction Purchase at $50 level
Auction Purchase
$500
Auction purchase at $500 level
Auction Purchase
$100
Auction purchase at $100 level
Auction Purchase
$25
Auction purchase at $25 level
Dinner
$150
Patron
$200
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing