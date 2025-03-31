ST. JOSEPH’S DINNER/THEATRE 2025: A Fundraiser for St. Thomas Becket Academy

Watch the students’ play on the night of the show through live stream! Live stream online showing available only to outside the State of Oregon viewers. However, if we sell all seats, live stream will be available for all who want to watch! Support our students! Thank you!

Watch the students’ play on the night of the show through live stream! Live stream online showing available only to outside the State of Oregon viewers. However, if we sell all seats, live stream will be available for all who want to watch! Support our students! Thank you!

More details...