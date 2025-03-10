Piedmont Conservation Council
2025 Dirt Defying Farms GHF License Deposit & Plot Rate Payment
2025 per Plot Deposit
$400
Payment per plot leased at Good Hope Farm. Please select 1 items for the 1 plot being leased.
Payment per plot leased at Good Hope Farm. Please select 1 items for the 1 plot being leased.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
2025 License Rental Payments
$900
2025 Plot Rental rates for Dirt Defying Farms.
2025 Plot Rental rates for Dirt Defying Farms.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout