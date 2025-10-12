2025 DIVA After Dark Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
2 fourth row tickets to Hokus Pokus! Live at The Bomb Factory on Tuesday, Oct. 21. ($325 retail value)
Hokus Pokus Live! conjures up a wickedly spoopy fully scripted theatrical experience starring Ginger Minj, Jujubee, and Sapphira Cristál as the legendary Sisters and featuring Landon Cider as Billy. With hauntingly hilarious comedy, powerhouse vocals, and a dash of magic, this live spectacle brings the cult classic to the stage like never before.
Jackie Beat is a legend of drag. A masterful satirist with a belter’s singing voice and unrivaled makeup skills, she’s been at the top of her game for over 30 years. ($250 retail value)
2 balcony seats with VIP meet and greet to Heather McMahan on Saturday, Oct. 25 at The Majestic ($426 retail value)
Heather McMahan is an actress, stand-up comedienne and podcaster (Absolutely Not! with Heather McMahan) whose first special, “Son I Never Had!” (Netflix) debuted in October 2023. Her follow up special, Breadwinner, was released on Hulu in October 2024.
2 lower bowl tickets to nationally ranked SMU volleyball’s 1 p.m. game on Sunday, Oct. 26 against North Carolina State at Moody Colliseum ($90 retail value)
2 floor tickets to Alyssa Edwards Live in Dallas at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall on Friday, Oct. 31 ($150)
Hometown drag superstar Alyssa Edwards needs no introduction. Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, known by his stage name Alyssa Edwards, is an American entertainer, choreographer, drag performer and television personality. Prior to his television debut, Johnson was a gifted dance instructor and accomplished performer in the drag pageantry scene before rising to international prominence on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where he quickly became a fan favorite.
2 tickets to Tate McRae in Austin on Friday, Oct. 31… Section 119, Row N, Seats 13-14 ($498 retail value)
Canadian singer-songwriter & dancer. At the age of thirteen, she gained prominence as the first Canadian finalist on the American reality TV show So You Think You Can Dance. Her debut studio album, I Used To Think I Could Fly, was released on May 27, 2022.
2 floor tickets to Aly and AJ on Sunday, Nov. 2 at The Bomb Factory ($80 retail value)
American sister duo, Aly & AJ Michalka, have carved out a unique space in the entertainment industry with their work in music, television, and film. Starting out as Disney Channel stars, Aly gained fame through the series “Phil of the Future”, while AJ made her mark co-starring in “Cow Belles” alongside her sister. Their music career took off with the release of their debut album, “Into the Rush”, in 2005, featuring hits like “Rush” and “Chemicals React.” Their follow-up album, 2x platinum selling “Insomniatic”, included the iconic track “Potential Breakup Song,” becoming a defining moment for many fans.
2 Dallas Cowboys tickets to Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, Nov. 27 versus the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. ($292 value)
3 front row tickets to opening night of Uptown Players Christmas show on Dec. 5.($180 retail value)
Get ready for a holiday spectacular that’s part musical revue, part madcap comedy, and all Christmas sparkle! Star of Wonder! A Carol Ann Christmas introduces audiences to Carol Ann Knipple — a larger-than-life diva whose North Dakota theater burned to the ground... (in a most theatrical accident) and who has now brought her holiday extravaganza to Dallas.
Framed print of “The Longhorn, Neiman Marcus, Downtown Dallas” by renowned fine art photographer Gray Malin. ($540 retail value)
Gray Malin is a modern day fine art photographer and New York Times best-selling author based in Los Angeles. Shooting from doorless helicopters, Gray has been a trailblazer in aerial beach, ski and park photography, and has photographed conceptual collections at historic properties including The Beverly Hills Hotel, The Plaza Hotel, Plaza Athèneè and The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach.
2 tickets to A Drag Queen Christmas in Irving at Toyota Music Factory on Friday, Dec. 19 ($233 value)
The "A Drag Queen Christmas" tour for 2025 will feature Nina West as the host, with performances by Lexi Love, Shea Coulee, Jewels Sparkles, Crystal Methyd, Suzie Toot, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Lydia B. Kollins, and Bosco
Bid to win free registration for the 2026 spring season of the Dallas Independent Volleyball Association ($140 retail value)
2 lower bowl (fourth row from the ice!) tickets to Dallas Stars Pride Night game on March 24, 2026 at American Airlines Center… Sec 120, Row D, Seat 9 - 10 ($377 retail value)
