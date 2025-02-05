2025 D.I.V.A. Exchange

Join us at the D.I.V.A Exchange on March 16, 2025, from 3 PM to 6 PM for an inspiring afternoon of empowerment, connection, and transformation! This dynamic event will feature three powerful speakers who will share their expertise on growing and transforming your business as a woman. Network with fellow community leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs, enjoy lunch, explore exciting vendors, and be entertained. Plus, bring your gently used clothes and exchange them for "D.I.V.A. Bucks" to shop the racks for new finds—because every D.I.V.A deserves to look and feel fabulous! Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience of support, empowerment, and fun!
Join us at the D.I.V.A Exchange on March 16, 2025, from 3 PM to 6 PM for an inspiring afternoon of empowerment, connection, and transformation! This dynamic event will feature three powerful speakers who will share their expertise on growing and transforming your business as a woman. Network with fellow community leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs, enjoy lunch, explore exciting vendors, and be entertained. Plus, bring your gently used clothes and exchange them for "D.I.V.A. Bucks" to shop the racks for new finds—because every D.I.V.A deserves to look and feel fabulous! Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience of support, empowerment, and fun!
Vendor Space Registration
$150
Vendor tickets for the D.I.V.A. Exchange provides a unique opportunity to showcase your products and services to an engaged audience of women leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs. Vendors will be stationed in the heart of the event, with 30 minutes of exclusive sales time before the event officially begins, and the last hour dedicated to shopping as attendees browse and network. Each vendor will be provided with a table and two chairs for display, and lunch will be provided alongside the rest of the attendees. Please note that electronic displays are not preferred, allowing for a more personal, interactive experience. Secure your spot today and connect with a dynamic community of women!
Vendor tickets for the D.I.V.A. Exchange provides a unique opportunity to showcase your products and services to an engaged audience of women leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs. Vendors will be stationed in the heart of the event, with 30 minutes of exclusive sales time before the event officially begins, and the last hour dedicated to shopping as attendees browse and network. Each vendor will be provided with a table and two chairs for display, and lunch will be provided alongside the rest of the attendees. Please note that electronic displays are not preferred, allowing for a more personal, interactive experience. Secure your spot today and connect with a dynamic community of women!