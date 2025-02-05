2025 D.I.V.A. Exchange

Vendor tickets for the D.I.V.A. Exchange provides a unique opportunity to showcase your products and services to an engaged audience of women leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs. Vendors will be stationed in the heart of the event, with 30 minutes of exclusive sales time before the event officially begins, and the last hour dedicated to shopping as attendees browse and network. Each vendor will be provided with a table and two chairs for display, and lunch will be provided alongside the rest of the attendees. Please note that electronic displays are not preferred, allowing for a more personal, interactive experience. Secure your spot today and connect with a dynamic community of women!

Vendor tickets for the D.I.V.A. Exchange provides a unique opportunity to showcase your products and services to an engaged audience of women leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs. Vendors will be stationed in the heart of the event, with 30 minutes of exclusive sales time before the event officially begins, and the last hour dedicated to shopping as attendees browse and network. Each vendor will be provided with a table and two chairs for display, and lunch will be provided alongside the rest of the attendees. Please note that electronic displays are not preferred, allowing for a more personal, interactive experience. Secure your spot today and connect with a dynamic community of women!

seeMoreDetailsMobile