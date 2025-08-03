2025 Diwali Celebration

Grants entry to the event, dinner (buffet style), and drinks (alcohol included for 21+ guest).
Grants entry to the event, dinner (buffet style), and drinks (alcohol included for 21+ students).
Grants entry to the event and dinner (buffet style).
Sponsor receives prominent table placement, 3-minute opening sponsor remarks, 8 tickets (a full table), acknowledgement in event program, and social media recognition.
Sponsor receives 8 tickets (a full table), acknowledgement in event program, and social media recognition.
Sponsor receives 4 tickets (a half table), acknowledgement in event program, and social media recognition.
Sponsor receives 2 tickets, acknowledgement in event program, and social media recognition.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing