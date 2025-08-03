2025 Diwali Celebration

5104 E McDowell Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85008, USA

Adult
$100

Grants entry to the event, dinner (buffet style), and drinks (alcohol included for 21+ guest).

Student
$50

Grants entry to the event, dinner (buffet style), and drinks (alcohol included for 21+ students).

Kids 12 and under
free

Grants entry to the event and dinner (buffet style).

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000

Sponsor receives prominent table placement, 3-minute opening sponsor remarks, 8 tickets (a full table), acknowledgement in event program, and social media recognition.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500

Sponsor receives 8 tickets (a full table), acknowledgement in event program, and social media recognition.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsor receives 4 tickets (a half table), acknowledgement in event program, and social media recognition.

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Sponsor receives 2 tickets, acknowledgement in event program, and social media recognition.

