2026 DJWC Daddy Daughter Dance

This ticket is for one dad and one daughter.
Each ticket includes dance entry, a sit-down dinner, free activities, and access to themed photo booths.
This ticket is for an additional daughter paired with a General Admission ticket.
This exclusive experience allows 10 guests to enjoy priority entry, premium reserved seating, one free snack or one free trinket, and personalized service for a truly unforgettable evening. With VIP access, you’ll be among the first to experience everything the dance has to offer, including the dance floor, dinner, themed photo booths, and free activities.
Our exclusive Wicked Good Time event t-shirt is the perfect keepsake to remember this magical night. Available in sizes 2T to adult 3X.
Add a special touch to your evening with a beautiful, handmade corsage crafted by Boyd ISD FFA and attached to a fun slap bracelet to fit any age! Partial proceeds go back to support the local Boyd FFA chapter.
Includes one raffle ticket to put towards our raffles the day of the dance.
Includes five raffle tickets to put towards our raffles the day of the dance.
