2025 Dodge for a Cause

Hospitality Sponsor
$3,000
Exclusive Branding: Hospitality suite banner at both events providing drinks and snacks to hand out to participants. 1 swag item in the bag at both events Social Media & Recognition: Social media blitz promoting your company as hospitality sponsor Recognition during the event with a special mention Participation: Complimentary registration for one dodgeball team per event
Court Sponsor (Single Game)
$1,500
Brand Visibility: Logo on courtside banner at the event 1 swag bag item in the bag at one event Social Media & Recognition: Social media blitz highlighting support Participation: Complimentary registration for on dodgeball team at designated court Recognition during the event with a special mention
Team Sponsor
$150
Registration for one dodgeball team Participation in the event
