Domi Station
2025 Domi Awards Gala
1601 Golf Terrace Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301, USA
General Admission + Dinner
$60
This ticket will cover your admission into the event and dinner.
This ticket will cover your admission into the event and dinner.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Table of 8 with Dinner Included
$450
groupTicketCaption
This ticket will cover your admission of up to 8 into the event and dinner.
This ticket will cover your admission of up to 8 into the event and dinner.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Domi Award Nominee Only
$30
This ticket is for Domi Award Nominees only, one purchase per person.
This ticket is for Domi Award Nominees only, one purchase per person.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Walk In - Dinner Not Included
$15
Ticket grants admission into event, dinner not included
Ticket grants admission into event, dinner not included
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout