Portland Fire Fighters Charitable Fund Inc
2025 Doug Keller Memorial Hero Bowl
3550 SE 92nd Ave
Portland, OR 97266, USA
Raffle Ticket x1
$5
One ticket for our 50/50 Raffle
Raffle Ticket x3
$10
Three tickets for our 50/50 Raffle
VIP Foursome
$800
4 tickets front and center! Includes VIP Gift, 8 drink tickets, shoe rental, ball, and lunch!
Bowling Foursome
$500
All foursomes come with shoe rental, ball, 4 drink tickets, and lunch!
Add a 5th Player!
$175
Too many friends? We love a 5th wheeler! No one to play with you, we'll find you a team!
Bar Sponsor
$3,000
Large banner in Bar where awards are hosted, logo on all menus and screens. Prominent placement on all marketing material
Lunch Sponsor
$2,000
Large banner space at banquet, logo prominent on all screens, advertising, and marketing materials.
Registration Sponsor
$1,500
Your booth will be the first contact for all attendees! Check people in and represent your brand with pride!
Photo Sponsor
$1,500
Brand and logo on all photos from event! People will look back with fond memories, let your company be a part of it!
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Full screen video branding for extended rotation time! Branding large on all advertising and marketing materials
Gold Sponsor
$600
Shared video screen branding for rotating duration! Branding medium sized on all advertising and marketing materials.
Raffle Sponsor
$600
Take on this fundraising opportunity by selling tickets for our raffle! Branding on all marketing materials and presentation opportunity for raffle.
Shoe Sponsor
$600
Branding and logo prominent at shoe rental, logo included in all marketing materials! *Option for in person marketing at Shoe Rental
Table Sponsor
$500
One table with up to 2 non-bowler attendees, decorate however you want! Feel free to bring swag and have table games!
