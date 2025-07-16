100 Black Men Of Southwest Florida Inc

100 Black Men Of Southwest Florida Inc

2025 Dr. Charles R. Drew Excellence in Medicine Gala

13051 Bell Tower Dr

Fort Myers, FL 33907, USA

General Admission
$125

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities

Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premier table for 10 with priority placement.


 Name and logo on the event flyer.


 Full-page ad in a premium section of the event booklet.


 Logo displayed during the event.


 Recognition as Title Sponsor during the event program.


 Opportunity to speak at the event


 Acknowledgment across all 100 Black Men of Southwest Florida social media platforms.


 Table at End of the Year 100 Mentoring Bridge Builders Luncheon

Award Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

·       Introduced Award Category and honoree

·       Table for 8

·       Name on Award photos

·       Full page ad in the event booklet.

·       Named during the event.

·       Social Media Mention

Supporting Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

 Table for 8

 Full page ad

 Announced at the Event

 Social media Mention

Community Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

 Reserved Seating for two

 Mentioned in Event Booklet

 Social media Mention

Health Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

·       Opportunity to speak during the event.

·       Premier table for 10 with priority placement.

·       Logo prominently displayed on the event flyer.

·       Name and logo listed as the Health Sponsor on the 100 Black Men of Southwest Florida website front page for one year

·       Full-page ad on the inside front cover of the event booklet.

·       Logo prominently featured on screens during the event.

·       Featured mention in event press releases and media coverage.

·       Dedicated post and shout-out across all 100 Black Men of Southwest Florida social media platforms.

·       Custom acknowledgment in post-event communications.

·       Logo on other health programs to include 5K, Jr. Medical Program and other upcoming program.

·       Table at End of the Year Bridge Builders Luncheon with other sponsors and community supporters.

