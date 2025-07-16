2025 Dr. Charles R. Drew Excellence in Medicine Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Fort Myers, FL 33907, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities
Premier table for 10 with priority placement.
Name and logo on the event flyer.
Full-page ad in a premium section of the event booklet.
Logo displayed during the event.
Recognition as Title Sponsor during the event program.
Opportunity to speak at the event
Acknowledgment across all 100 Black Men of Southwest Florida social media platforms.
Table at End of the Year 100 Mentoring Bridge Builders Luncheon
· Introduced Award Category and honoree
· Table for 8
· Name on Award photos
· Full page ad in the event booklet.
· Named during the event.
· Social Media Mention
Table for 8
Full page ad
Announced at the Event
Social media Mention
Reserved Seating for two
Mentioned in Event Booklet
Social media Mention
· Opportunity to speak during the event.
· Premier table for 10 with priority placement.
· Logo prominently displayed on the event flyer.
· Name and logo listed as the Health Sponsor on the 100 Black Men of Southwest Florida website front page for one year
· Full-page ad on the inside front cover of the event booklet.
· Logo prominently featured on screens during the event.
· Featured mention in event press releases and media coverage.
· Dedicated post and shout-out across all 100 Black Men of Southwest Florida social media platforms.
· Custom acknowledgment in post-event communications.
· Logo on other health programs to include 5K, Jr. Medical Program and other upcoming program.
· Table at End of the Year Bridge Builders Luncheon with other sponsors and community supporters.
