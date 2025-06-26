2025 Dr. Julius B Flynn Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund Brunch

1661 Mill Rd

Boothwyn, PA 19061, USA

Brunch Ticket
$65

Good for 1 ticket

3 ticket raffle voucher
$5

3 raffle tickets for the raffle items at the brunch. Excluding the Eagles Raffle which is separate.

10 ticket raffle voucher
$15

10 raffle tickets for the raffle items at the brunch. Excluding the Eagles Raffle which is separate.

20 ticket raffle voucher
$25

20 raffle tickets for the raffle items at the brunch. Excluding the Eagles Raffle which is separate.

Philadelphia Eagles Ticket Raffle
$10

1 Raffle chance for 2 Front Row Eagles Tickets -

Section 134 for Friday, November 28th at 3:00 PM
Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

3 Entries - Philadelphia Eagles Ticket Raffle
$20

3 Raffle chances for 2 Front Row Eagles Tickets -
Section 134 for Friday, November 28th at 3:00 PM
Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Add a donation for Dr Julius B Flynn Jr Memorial Scholarship Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!