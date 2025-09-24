2025 Dresser Silent Auction

The durable Brasilia Duffel features a spacious main compartment for all your gear, so you can feel prepared. A padded shoulder strap makes carrying comfortable, and multiple exterior pockets provide quick-grab convenience.



• 100% recycled polyester dobby

• Large main compartment zips shut for secure storage

• Zippered bottom compartment can hold shoes or separate wet and dry clothing

• Multiple exterior pockets offer easily accessible storage

• A coated bottom adds water resistance and durability

• Contrast Swoosh design trademark

• Dimensions: 28"l x 14"w x 14"h; Approx. 5,799 cubic inches