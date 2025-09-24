Hosted by

Team Tiara

2025 Dresser Silent Auction

16240 Port NW Dr, Houston, TX 77041

Taste of Texas $100 Gift Card item
Taste of Texas $100 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience with Taste of Texas! Savor premium cuts of steak, mouthwatering sides, and award-winning desserts at one of Houston’s most iconic steakhouses. Perfect for a special occasion or a night out, this gift card offers a taste of true Texas hospitality and fine dining.

Texas Roadhouse Dinner for Two Vouchers item
Texas Roadhouse Dinner for Two Vouchers
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious night out with a Texas Roadhouse dinner voucher! Indulge in hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and all your favorite sides in a lively, warm atmosphere. Perfect for a family meal or a fun night with friends, this voucher promises a flavorful experience you won’t want to miss.

$100 HEB Gift Card item
$100 HEB Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$100 Lowes Gift Card item
$100 Lowes Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 2 Seats at Painting with a Twist item
Gift Certificate for 2 Seats at Painting with a Twist
$15

Starting bid

Painting with a Twist is all about connecting with friends over a glass of wine, your favorite snacks and a night of laughs. Oh, and you’ll also learn how to paint! No creative or artistic skills are needed. This is valid for the Houston, TX - Cypress location.

Kendra Scott Margot Pendant Necklace item
Kendra Scott Margot Pendant Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Nike Brasilia Large Duffel item
Nike Brasilia Large Duffel
$20

Starting bid

The durable Brasilia Duffel features a spacious main compartment for all your gear, so you can feel prepared. A padded shoulder strap makes carrying comfortable, and multiple exterior pockets provide quick-grab convenience.


• 100% recycled polyester dobby
• Large main compartment zips shut for secure storage
• Zippered bottom compartment can hold shoes or separate wet and dry clothing
• Multiple exterior pockets offer easily accessible storage
• A coated bottom adds water resistance and durability
• Contrast Swoosh design trademark
• Dimensions: 28"l x 14"w x 14"h; Approx. 5,799 cubic inches

Dresser Branded AirPods item
Dresser Branded AirPods
$20

Starting bid

OGIO Vision 2.0 Golf Bag item
OGIO Vision 2.0 Golf Bag
$20

Starting bid

This stand bag is truly a vision of OGIO quality and innovation with two detachable pockets for easy embellishment.

  • 8-way Woode top
  • Triple Triangle suspension shoulder strap system
  • 6 zippered pockets
  • fleece-lined valuables pocket
  • walking-accessible water bottle holster
  • hook and loop glove patch
  • rain hood
  • large detachable side pocket and ball pocket for easy decoration
OGIO Ladies Melrose Tote item
OGIO Ladies Melrose Tote
$20

Starting bid

Large metal buttons give this feminine tote a classy look, while padded tech compartments make it perfect for work or school.

  • T/C 900D two-tone cotton/poly
  • Top-entry padded laptop compartment
  • Padded tablet/e-reader sleeve
  • Three side flap pockets
  • Fully padded base to protect laptop
  • Large zippered interior compartment
  • Two interior elastic side pockets for cords and beverage storage
  • Interior zippered valuables pocket
  • Removable decorative belt
  • Easy-access deluxe organization panel with zippered pocket
  • Padded grab handles
  • Laptop sleeve: 14.5"h x 10.5"w x 1"d; fits most 15" laptops
  • Dimensions: 15"h x 16.5"w x 4"d
  • Capacity: 1,000 cu.in./16L
  • Weight: 1.6 lbs./0.62kg
Yeti Hopper Flip Size 18 Soft Cooler item
Yeti Hopper Flip Size 18 Soft Cooler
$30

Starting bid

Carry a day’s worth of lunch and a six-pack or more for you and your crew.

  • Fits 30 cans (only)
  • Fits 28 lbs of ice (only)
TravisMathew Diamond Quilt Blanket item
TravisMathew Diamond Quilt Blanket
$20

Starting bid

You’ll never want to leave the couch when you’re snuggled up in this quilted blanket. A true statement piece, it’s designed to enhance the way you relax.

  • 11.8-ounce, 77/23 polyester/rayon fleece
  • Slip pocket on back to hide embroidery
  • Bound hem
  • TM logo patch at hem
  • Dimensions: 50" x 60" 
Team Dinner with Dave Evans & Members of Executive Team item
Team Dinner with Dave Evans & Members of Executive Team
$75

Starting bid

Gather your team and enjoy an intimate evening with Dave Evans and members of the executive staff at a premier local venue. This special dinner offers a unique opportunity to connect with leadership, share ideas, and strengthen relationships in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Winners should contact Wendy Hess to arrange scheduling for this exclusive event.

Weekend Getaway to Sargent, Texas item
Weekend Getaway to Sargent, Texas
$400

Starting bid

Your weekend stay must be used between October 2025 - May 2026 and from Friday - Sunday (2 nights). Guided fishing experience not included.


Feel free to browse through the photos using the link below.

https://topwaterrealestate.com/biggs-catch-on-caney/

Super Bowl Monday Paid Time Off item
Super Bowl Monday Paid Time Off
$10

Starting bid

Bid for the chance to win Super Bowl Monday off with pay! The lucky winner will enjoy a well-deserved day to recover and relax after the big game. To redeem, simply present the winning card to your manager no later than the week before. Don’t miss out on this ultimate post-game perk!

4 Texans Tickets + Blue Lot Parking Pass item
4 Texans Tickets + Blue Lot Parking Pass
$50

Starting bid

Cheer on the Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on Sunday, January 4th with 4 tickets in Section 109, Row G, Seats 1-4—plus a Blue Lot parking pass for stress-free arrival. Experience every play and the unforgettable NFL experience!

