2025 Dresser Silent Auction

Treat yourself to an unforgettable dining experience with Taste of Texas! Savor premium cuts of steak, mouthwatering sides, and award-winning desserts at one of Houston’s most iconic steakhouses. Perfect for a special occasion or a night out, this gift card offers a taste of true Texas hospitality and fine dining.
Enjoy a delicious night out with a Texas Roadhouse dinner voucher! Indulge in hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and all your favorite sides in a lively, warm atmosphere. Perfect for a family meal or a fun night with friends, this voucher promises a flavorful experience you won’t want to miss.
Painting with a Twist is all about connecting with friends over a glass of wine, your favorite snacks and a night of laughs. Oh, and you’ll also learn how to paint! No creative or artistic skills are needed. This is valid for the Houston, TX - Cypress location.
The durable Brasilia Duffel features a spacious main compartment for all your gear, so you can feel prepared. A padded shoulder strap makes carrying comfortable, and multiple exterior pockets provide quick-grab convenience.
• 100% recycled polyester dobby
• Large main compartment zips shut for secure storage
• Zippered bottom compartment can hold shoes or separate wet and dry clothing
• Multiple exterior pockets offer easily accessible storage
• A coated bottom adds water resistance and durability
• Contrast Swoosh design trademark
• Dimensions: 28"l x 14"w x 14"h; Approx. 5,799 cubic inches
This stand bag is truly a vision of OGIO quality and innovation with two detachable pockets for easy embellishment.
Large metal buttons give this feminine tote a classy look, while padded tech compartments make it perfect for work or school.
Carry a day’s worth of lunch and a six-pack or more for you and your crew.
You’ll never want to leave the couch when you’re snuggled up in this quilted blanket. A true statement piece, it’s designed to enhance the way you relax.
Gather your team and enjoy an intimate evening with Dave Evans and members of the executive staff at a premier local venue. This special dinner offers a unique opportunity to connect with leadership, share ideas, and strengthen relationships in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Winners should contact Wendy Hess to arrange scheduling for this exclusive event.
Your weekend stay must be used between October 2025 - May 2026 and from Friday - Sunday (2 nights). Guided fishing experience not included.
Feel free to browse through the photos using the link below.
https://topwaterrealestate.com/biggs-catch-on-caney/
Bid for the chance to win Super Bowl Monday off with pay! The lucky winner will enjoy a well-deserved day to recover and relax after the big game. To redeem, simply present the winning card to your manager no later than the week before. Don’t miss out on this ultimate post-game perk!
Cheer on the Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on Sunday, January 4th with 4 tickets in Section 109, Row G, Seats 1-4—plus a Blue Lot parking pass for stress-free arrival. Experience every play and the unforgettable NFL experience!
